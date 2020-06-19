SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Social distancing, safety precautions and limiting mass gatherings all sparked the coronavirus outbreak throughout the first part of 2020. While many events are postponed or canceled, some are moving right along despite the current circumstances.

The Huntsman Cancer Foundation’s (HCF) iconic SportsFest returns on Saturday, June 20. The annual event, known for bringing the cancer-fighting community together, and this year will do so in ways like never before. With the health and safety of all participants, volunteers, and staff in mind the event has shifted to a virtual format. For the first time, participants will be able to join from anywhere – couch, car, bike, or trail.

HCF Event Coordinator Ashley Howell tells ABC4 the organization invites participants to engage in type of a activity that dedicates the day to someone affected by cancer. Generally, individuals are partaking in running, walking, or cycling events while coming together in-person “we wanted to make sure that we give the community an ability to still come together virtually, we felt it was important to move the day to a virtual format rather than cancel it altogether so people can still dedicate the day and fund raise for those family members and others with cancer.” Whether they choose to ride, run, walk, play pickle ball with their family, watch a Netflix marathon, or even bake a cake, participants can join in on Sportsfest on their own time from anywhere they desire.

Cancer doesn’t take a day off, even in the COVID-19 climate the nation faces. It is events like SportsFest that raise funding to further research, we can help relieve suffering and improve the quality of life for cancer patients, survivors, and their families. In fact, participants and donors have the opportunity to designate their funds to a specific area of need such as breast cancer, lung cancer, or children’s cancer. 100% of funds raised will go to cancer research. “We know that research saves lives. Even in times of uncertainty, we continue our commitment to funding new research ideas that make a difference in the lives of those facing a cancer diagnosis” said Susan Sheehan, President, and COO of Huntsman Cancer Foundation.

Although SportsFest participants won’t be able to see each other in person, Ashley Howell says the feedback has been positive. In normal settings individuals who partake in the day’s activities may go a long period of time without seeing their family. Now with the virtual setting, people can still participate and include their family members. “Maybe go on a hike or a socially-distanced activity in the park, everyone has been really great about being able to still fundraise, have the community support and still be together, even if it is virtual,” said Howell.

Dedicated individuals and teams have raised nearly $4.3 million since the iconic Huntsman 140 began in 2010. HCF is excited to announce its fundraising goal of $300,000 for the 2020 event. Participants will be able to stay connected with the Huntsman Cancer Foundation team and each other via the Huntsman Heroes Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter channels. Individuals are welcome to use their personal social media as another way of staying connected and why they’re doing it, which may inspire others who may want to still take part in the day, and tag HCF or Huntsman Heroes. Opening ceremonies will be streamed online on each platform kicking off the virtual festivities on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 7 p.m. Following tradition, the event will begin at 6 a.m. on Saturday with the national anthem and wrap up with the closing ceremonies starting at 6 p.m. Howell tells ABC4 that registration will remain open throughout the weekend for those who would like to donate.

With mental and physical health at the forefront of the minds of many people due to the global pandemic and resulting lifestyle changes. While the key mission of the virtual event is to raise funds for cancer research HCF hopes to break down some of the feelings of isolation and provide some socially distanced fun as participants unite to create a brighter cancer-free future “usually we bring a couple of thousand people together who can physically see one another and our cancer survivors. Our goal this year was to let people know that while we may not physically be around as many people, we are still together in this and fighting behind you no matter what location we’re in” said Howell.