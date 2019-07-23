Royals are positively representing Utah and scoring goals

The 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup just wrapped up and soccer fans don’t have to travel too far to see some of the team’s women play.

Three Utah Royal FC teammates were on the US Women’s National Soccer Team that took home the gold.

Back home in Utah, they can be seen at the America First Field practicing some of their skills with their other teammates.

This is the Utah Royal FC’s second season since the creation of the team in 2018.

“It’s a really cool group of players,” says forward Amy Rodriguez. “We love to put on an exciting show for our fans. We’re a hardworking, gritty team who like to pull out wins and play some good soccer.”

The Utah Royals are working hard and making goals to get their fans excited as they try to take home the victory against their opponent.

“I’m here to try to win this championship and that’s the biggest motivation for me, for my teammates,” says midfielder Veronica Boquete.

The Utah Royals are in sixth place in the National Women’s Soccer League this season.

While Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O’Hara and Christen Press are the 2019 world cup winners, several other Royals have played on other international teams.

Other Utah Royals who played in the 2019 World Cup included: Rachel Corsie, Scotland; Desiree Scott, Canada; and Katie Bowen, New Zealand.

Monday night Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupsi awarded the 2019 winners with a Key to the City.

In the Royals first game back after the World Cup, they tied 2-2 with Portland.

The women’s team has 12 games left in the season. To view their schedule, click here.

