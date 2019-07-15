Rita, the facility dog, provides emotional support to officers and crime victims

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Cari Bobo, a victim advocate at the Salt Lake Police Department, remembers when a battered domestic violence victim arrived at the department. The woman had two black eyes and could not speak English fluently.

“Rita went right up to her…For 30 minutes, basically Rita just held her in the nook of her neck and let her cry, and then she would come up and tell us a little bit about what happened…,” said Bobo.

Rita is not a person, but a 3-year-old facility dog with a shiny, black coat. She is the first victim advocate dog in a police environment in Utah. As a member of the SLCPD Peer Support Team, Rita meets with both police officers and victims of sexual and physical violence to provide comfort and emotional support.

“She lets them pet her. She can visit with them and just make them feel overall calm and at peace over the trauma they just experienced,” Bobo said.

In addition, Rita has helped officers to manage the stress of an often emotionally trying job.

“I don’t think we understood the impact she would have with the officers in general… A lot of the time, the detectives will come after a child sexual assault interview or a particularly bad domestic violence situation and they just want to sit with her or pet her…That’s been the most surprising- how the officers have utilized her,” Bobo said.

With the victim’s permission, Rita accompanies Bobo to crime scenes and supports them during interviews and throughout the court process to help them relax. Her job is to provide comfort during these times, as recalling past traumatic events can be scary and difficult for victims.

Rita underwent nine months of intensive training with Canine Companions for Independence in California. Throughout her training, she received six hours of instruction a day in which she learned how to react to trauma victims.

“There was one preliminary hearing we were at where it was 14 violations of a protective order, and Rita had never seen the victim before. [She] knew exactly, instinctively what to do- jumped up on the bench next to her… and for four hours, had her paw on this woman’s thigh while she went through this trauma,” said Bobo.

Despite Rita’s happy-go-lucky demeanor, Bobo said frequently being in high-stress situations can take a toll. As such, she will take Rita outside to play in order to decompress after meetings and interviews. When not working, Rita lives with Bobo, who is her handler.

“That’s what Rita is here for,” said Bobo. “…To have that reassurance that things are going to get better, and they’re being really strong by facing their offenders.”

Click here to view Rita’s Instagram page.

