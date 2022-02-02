Remembering prominent Black leaders of Utah, both past and present

(ABC4) – The history of African Americans in Utah is a long and interesting one, with some events in the state’s annals to be celebrated and honored, and others that are more difficult to understand and haven’t aged well in modern times.

African Americans have been involved in nearly all of Utah’s recorded history. Even before pioneers settled in the Salt Lake Valley in 1847, several Black fur trappers, including James Beckwourth, a freed slave from the East Coast, roamed the mountainside looking for prosperity in the American West.

When pioneers arrived in what would later become Utah, African Americans – some freed, some not – were included in the very first groups to enter the region.

However, due to tiny numbers and racially charged beliefs of the time, it was a while before much of Utah’s culture and laws became fully inclusive to African Americans. Interracial marriage was illegal in the state from 1888 to 1963. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the preeminent religion in the area, withheld certain church benefits from African Americans until 1978.

Still, while Utah still carries one of the lowest Black populations in the U.S. with just 1.5% of the state’s estimated 3.3 million residents being African American, the statistics show that the state is becoming increasingly more diverse, including a rising population of young Black people moving into the state.

It’s important to remember the past as well. Especially those African Americans who left their mark on the state even in difficult times.

“So often people don’t know a lot of history, especially Black history. It’s a month – well, it’s a short month – but it’s an opportunity that people will learn more about Black history,” NAACP Salt Lake Branch President Jeanetta Williams explained on ABC4’s Good Things Utah on Monday.

Here are some – not all – of the most prominent African American figures in state history. Some have written their stories long ago, some are still writing their stories to this day.

Elijah Abel

Many of the records on Elijah Abel’s upbringing are unclear, there is some belief that he was the son of a slave who escaped to Canada. What is better documented is his relationship with Joseph Smith, founder of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Abel was baptized as one of the first Black members of the LDS Church and migrated with the pioneers to Salt Lake City in 1853. In his later life, his church membership was frequently scrutinized and criticized due to his race, with some successors to Smith saying it had been a mistake that Abel had been given the priesthood and allowed to participate in church leadership. Abel died in 1884 and in 2002 a monument was erected over his grave, which was dedicated by LDS Apostle M. Russell Ballard in an act of goodwill and remembrance.

Jane Elizabeth Manning James

Before entering the Salt Lake Valley with the first group of pioneers to settle in the area in 1847, James was one of the first Black women to become a member of the LDS Church. She lived in Joseph Smith and Brigham Young’s homes but was a free woman with her husband and son when they made it to Utah as one of the few Black families among the settlers. Although racial discrimination prohibited her from enjoying all the benefits of being a member of the LDS, James was still favored in the community and known as “Aunt Jane.” A documentary about her life has been shown at This Is The Place Heritage Park and a monument reflecting her generosity was placed above her grave at the Salt Lake City Cemetery in 1999.

Karl Malone

SALT LAKE CITY – FEBRUARY 13: Karl Malone gestures as he announces his retirement from playing NBA basketball as his wife Kay (L) listens on February 13, 2005 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Malone played 19 years in the NBA, 18 with the Utah Jazz and his last year with the Los Angeles Lakers. Malone is currently second on the all time scoring list. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

Not many Utah figures have a statue of their own, especially someone who is still alive, but Malone is one of a few. His statue, positioned next to his former teammate and pick-and-roll partner John Stockton, rests by the southeast entrance into Vivint Arena. Along with Stockton, Malone was a mainstay with the Utah Jazz for nearly two decades. One of the greatest NBA players of all time, Malone won two Most Valuable Player awards, was a 14-time All-Star, an 11-time All-NBA First Team selection, and ended his career as the league’s second all-time scorer. The “Mailman” still makes visits back to Utah for charitable gestures and business trips every so often.

Sandra Hollins

ABC4

Like Malone, Hollins hails from Louisiana but has made a major impact in Utah throughout her professional career. Elected by a landslide victory to represent District 23 as a Democrat, Hollins became the first African-American woman to serve in the Utah State Legislature in 2015. She has sponsored a number of bills, most notably House Bill 338 of the 2016 Legislative Session, which provided that Juneteenth Freedom Day be celebrated in the state on the third Saturday of June each year. The bill was quickly passed and signed by Gary Herbert that year.

Mia Love

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 17: Rep. Mia Love (R-UT) speaks during a news conference with (L-R) Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) following their weekly caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center July 17, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Born to Haitian parents in Brooklyn, New York, Love was just 35 when she was elected the Mayor of Saratoga Springs in 2010. Shortly after her election to the mayoral position, she quickly came onto the national radar as a Republican to watch. Despite getting support from then-presidential candidate Mitt Romney, Love narrowly lost in a campaign to a seat in Congress in 2012. She ran again in 2014, where she prevailed in another close race to become the first Black woman in Congress as a member of the Republican party. She was elected out of office in an incredibly close race against Ben McAdams in 2018 and was subsequently mocked by President Donald Trump, whom Love had spoken out against. Since leaving office, Love has been a contributor at CNN as well as a rotating guest host on ABC’s The View.

Donovan Mitchell

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – OCTOBER 20: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz looks on during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Vivint Smart Home Arena on October 20, 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

It’s not a stretch to suggest that Jazz star Donovan Mitchell may be one of the most universally liked people in the state. While his play on the court has been electric; he was a surprise sensation as a rookie, won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest in 2018, and has been named an All-Star twice, his goodwill and outreach to the community have only amplified his fame both nationally and locally. Off the court, he has become one of the leading voices for racial equality in the state and was even brought in a legislative discussion about teaching critical race theory in Utah schools. Some believe Mitchell’s pushback on critical race theory may have played a role in a bill that would have banned it from public schools being shot down.

“I think the biggest thing, the part that I really stand for, is education and being able to educate our children on racial history,” Mitchell said in September. “I think that’s huge. I think that’s a big part of it, understanding the foundation of how we got to this point.”