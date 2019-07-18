Remembering 6-year-old Aria Hill

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – Six-year-old Aria Hill had a personality that’s contagious.

Her family says she’s silly, spunky, creative, unique and had an undeniable love for those around her.

But on Monday, Aria’s life was cut short after a golf ball struck her in the back of the head at Sleepy Ridge Golf Course.

“Oh, no question, this is an unexplainable tragedy and the alignment of things that had to happen or go wrong, the possibilities and compounding possibilities and probabilities are infinite,” says David Smith, Aria’s uncle who’s speaking on behalf of the family.

Smith says the loss of his niece hasn’t been easy for the family and has left a hole in their hearts.

“It’s going to be tough,” Smith says. “I don’t think you can replace what we’ll miss from her. Because it was so unique.”





Smith says while Aria is no longer here, her memory lives on.

“She’d find ways, whether it was painting, makeup, or other things, yeah, she just found her own ways to put her own little mark,” Smith says. “Loves purple and loves just everything about the chance to be creative and just to be silly.”

Aria’s family has a close relationship with Smith and their other family members. He says their families get together often.

One of their favorite places to go together as families is to their cabin. Smith says he remembers Aria’s zest for life.

“She was just always running as quickly as she could all over the place, but just always finding ways to have fun with everybody and look after her brothers and her cousins,” Smith says. “I think that’s just something she was always doing.”

During this difficult time, Smith says he’s felt everyone grow closer and lean on one another.

And while family get-togethers won’t be the same without Aria, he says they will continue to celebrate her memory and love the way she would.

When spending time with her mom, Aria enjoyed doing “big girl things” like doing makeup, nails or playing dress up. And one of her special outings with her dad included golfing.

With an outgoing personality like Arias, Smith says her twin brothers are “loving, but much more shy” by comparison to their big sister.

One of the tender mercies Smith says he’s seen first-hand since Aria’s passing is a change in her brothers.

“They’ve been Aria-esq in a way that they’ve come to people and the way that they’ve come to show love and the way that they’ve run up to and embraced other people in an almost uncharacteristic way,” Smith says.

While heartache and grief fill their hearts, Smith says the family is finding comfort in remembering Aria’s life.

Her life will be celebrated on Saturday, July 20, at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ church house, 7775 N. Woodhaven Blvd., Eagle Mountain.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral and medical expenses.

