Remember us? 2002 Olympic mascots set to celebrate Games’ anniversary in Park City

PARK CITY (ABC4) – Remember Powder, the snowshoe hare, Copper, the coyote, and Coal, the black bear? The trio of mittened and necklaced Olympic mascots from the 2002 Salt Lake Olympic Winter Games are set to reappear in Park City for a 20th-anniversary celebration of the Games later this month.

In celebration of the anniversary of Utah’s turn hosting the Olympic flame, the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation will be hosting a gathering at the Bob Wells Plaza in downtown Park City on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 2 to 5 p.m.

A video board playing highlights from the Salt Lake Games, as well as coverage from the ongoing 2022 Games in Beijing will be on-site, as well as a meet and greet with the three classic mascots, in their original costumes from two decades ago to commemorate the occasion.

The mascots, designed shortly after Salt Lake was awarded the 2002 Games in 1995, were unveiled to the public in 1999 in a downtown event hosted by Olympic figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi. The mascots, who were designed by an illustrator who worked on Nickelodeon’s Rugrats and Disney’s Hercules, made Olympic history by being the first to have names suggested by local schoolchildren and voted on by the public.

Mascots for the 2002 Winter Olympics display the Olympic logo January 31, 2001 in Salt Lake City, UT. Powder Hare, left, Coal Bear, center, and Copper Coyote were the mascot names decided upon after taking suggestions from 42,000 Utah school children last May. The games will take place February 8th to February 24th 2002. (Photo by Michael Smith/Newsmakers)

SALT LAKE CITY, UNITED STATES: Mitt Romney, SLOC President and CEO, poses with the three new mascots for the Salt Lake 2002 Winter Olympics 15 May, 1999 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The mascots from L-R are: Snowshoe Hare (Swifter), American Black Bear (Stronger) and Coyote (higher). Utah schoolchildren (kindergarten-age 6) can enter a contest, 17-21 May, 1999, to select the names of the three mascots. AFP PHOTO GEORGE FREY

SALT LAKE CITY, UNITED STATES: Children from the “Children’s Dance Theater” in Salt Lake City, UT, unveil the three new mascots for the Salt Lake 2002 Winter Olympics 15 May, 1999. The mascots from L-R are: Snowshoe Hare (Swifter), American Black Bear (Stronger) and Coyote (Higher). Utah schoolchildren (kindergarten-age 6) can enter a contest, 17-21 May, 1999, to select the names of the three mascots. AFP PHOTO GEORGE FREY (Photo credit should read GEORGE FREY/AFP via Getty Images)

Each representing a different word from the Olympic motto, Faster (Powder), Higher (Copper), and Stronger (Coal), the animals held special significance with local Native American tribes and such had indigenous and playful imagery.

The trio was also complemented by the 2002 Paralympic Mascot, Otto, a sea otter.

While the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games is preparing to launch a push to host the Games in either 2030 or 2034, there has been no word as to whether the 2002 mascots will be reused or if new ones will be introduced.

For this month at least, the dust on the old ones’ costumes is getting brushed off for a public appearance.