Rare black deer known as ‘Coal’ by Moab community to be preserved

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (ABC4 News)- A taxidermy company in Grand Junction is helping the Moab community remember a rare deer locals named “Coal.”

“Coal” was named for his black hair. Wildlife officials say his condition, called melanistic, is caused by an over-production of melanin.

We haven't seen the #melanistic #Moab deer in a while — many thanks to Matthew Nelson for sharing this recent photo of the #buck!



Melanistic deer — which overproduce melanin, the pigment that turns their hair black — are much rarer than all-white or piebald deer. pic.twitter.com/hpBdUlXOBy — Utah DWR (@UtahDWR) October 5, 2018

“This is much rarer than the albino (all white hair) or the piebald (white spotted),” a post on the Darryl’s Taxidermy page stated.

He was recently found dead in a local’s backyard. Utah Division of Wildlife Resources officials aren’t sure how he died, there were no obvious signs of injuries, but a necropsy is being conducted to find the cause of death.

Employees at Darryl’s Taxidermy will mount the deer and put him in a location where the community can remember him.

“We are very honored to be chosen to preserve this rare animal. The odds of a melanistic mule deer are 1 in several million,” the company stated.

