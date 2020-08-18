Pop-up drive-in movies planned for various Salt Lake County locations

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – As COVID-19 continues to have an effect on how Utahn’s consume entertainment, the movie theater industry has taken a hit since the start of the pandemic.

In efforts to keep movie-goers safe, the Utah Film Center announced on Tuesday a series of pop-up drive-ins that are meant to surprise, delight and entertain Utah families at a safe physical distance all summer long.

The films are set to range from animation to documentary and from classics to new releases.

Oversized parking stalls allow guests to space out and safely enjoy the community film events.

Families are encouraged to pack a picnic, roll out the convertible or pickup truck, bring camp chairs and enjoy a chill night under the stars.

Utah Film Centers says the showings will take place beginning August 20, Thursday through Sunday each week through mid-October in various locations such as Alta Ski Resort, Downtown Salt Lake City and Midvale Fort Union Area.

“There will never be a substitute for the feeling you get when you gather, in-person, with other people, to watch a movie” said Patrick Hubley, Executive Director, Utah Film Center. “Now more than ever, Utah Film Center believes that the communal film experience can provide much needed human connection and provide a delightful escape. We programmed our drive-in lineup to appeal to a wide variety of audiences so people from all walks of life can feel the warmth of connection again” added Hubley.



Gates open at all locations at 7:30 P.M. with films starting at dusk or just after 8:30 P.M. Patrons can get tickets for $25 or at discounted rate of $20 for Utah Film Center members.

Utah Film Center Pop-Up Drive-In 2020 Summer Schedule:

New titles, dates and locations will be added throughout the remainder of summer and start of fall.

Although, screenings are outdoors, Utah Film Center asks that all guests exercise responsible physical distancing and stay within close proximity of their vehicle during the film.

Guests are also asked to wear a mask if they exit their parking area.

