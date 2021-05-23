Playground supervisor of 24 years cuts ribbon for elementary school

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A playground veteran was in for a delight after being called to snip the ribbon for Columbia Elementary‘s new sports equipment.

According to school officials, Columbia Elementary students in Kaysville spent their day celebrating LaFon Allen, their beloved playground supervisor, who served their playground community for 24 years.

On May 21, Allen cut the ribbon for Columbia’s new soccer goals, purchased through a student council fundraiser. She was then presented with a soccer ball and a bell to honor her service to Columbia.

According to the Davis County School District, the ceremony was then concluded after Allen rang the bell to excuse the children for the day.