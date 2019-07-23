Pioneer Day parade attendees camp out more than 48 hours in advance

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The annual Pioneer Day parade is less than 24 hours away.

Some devoted attendees have already spent more time than that camping out to ensure those front row seats.

Pioneer Day is an official Utah state holiday celebrated each year on the 24th of July.

The parade is hosted in downtown Salt Lake City to commemorate the Mormon Pioneers’ arrival into the Salt Lake Valley on July 24th, 1847.

The parade attracts thousands of attendees every year returning out of the sake of tradition.

Some attendees started camping out Monday morning and plan on staying until the fireworks are over the night of the 24th.

The Fonua cousins say this is their 4th year camping out for the parade. They say it’s a family tradition they think is “amazing.”

They pass the time by playing rugby, spending time with family and eating food.



The parade starts at South Temple and State Street 9 a.m. Wednesday and will end at Liberty Park.

For a list of Pioneer Day activities, see our list here.