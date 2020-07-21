Pioneer Day 2020 firework restrictions

Utah (ABC4 News) – Many holidays have looked different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Pioneer Day isn’t only look effected by current health concerns but high fire dangers across the state.

Pioneer Day is an official holiday celebrated in Utah on July 24th to commemorate the Mormon Pioneers’ arrival in the Salt Lake Valley.

The state’s largest event, the annual Pioneer Day Parade in downtown Salt Lake City has been canceled due to the pandemic and firework shows in cities and towns across Utah canceled for high fire danger.

2020 Fireworks discharge dates:

***Fireworks are allowed to be set-off between the hours of 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. on the following dates: July 22 – July 25 (July 24th hours extended to midnight)

ABC4 News has created a list of current firework restrictions and added a few firework shows for cities still authorized to participate.

2020 Pioneer Day Firework Restrictions:

Beaver County: Discharging or using any fireworks, tracer ammunition or other pyrotechnic devices including exploding targets is prohibited in Beaver County.

Box Elder County: The county will continue to follow the state firework restrictions.

Cache County: Check out Chache County’s firework restrictions by city or see the map below.

Carbon County: The county will continue to follow the state firework restrictions.

Daggett County: Discharging or using any fireworks, tracer ammunition or other pyrotechnic devices including exploding targets is prohibited in Daggett County.

Davis County: Check out South Davis Metro Fire for maps showing firework restrictions in Davis County and firework permit applications.

Duchesne County: Discharging or using any fireworks, tracer ammunition or other pyrotechnic devices including exploding targets is prohibited in Duchesne County.

Emery County: The county will continue to follow the state firework restrictions.

Garfield County: Discharging or using any fireworks, tracer ammunition or other pyrotechnic devices including exploding targets is prohibited in Garfield County.

Grand County: Discharging or using any fireworks, tracer ammunition or other pyrotechnic devices including exploding targets is prohibited in Grand County.

Iron County: Discharging or using any fireworks, tracer ammunition or other pyrotechnic devices including exploding targets is prohibited in Iron County.

Juab County: The county will continue to follow the state firework restrictions.

Kane County: Discharging or using any fireworks, tracer ammunition or other pyrotechnic devices including exploding targets is prohibited in Kane County.

Millard County: The county will continue to follow the state firework restrictions.

Morgan County: No fireworks will be allowed north and east of Old Hwy Road to the Morgan County Boundary. The county provided a map showing where fireworks are restricted.

Piute County: The county will continue to follow the state firework restrictions.

Rich County: According to the County Fire Warden, all private and state unincorporated lands in Rich county are under fire restrictions. No fireworks of any kind will be allowed Pioneer Day weekend.

Salt Lake County: Check out Salt Lake County’s interactive map showing 2020 firework restrictions for the season.

San Juan County: Discharging or using any fireworks, tracer ammunition or other pyrotechnic devices including exploding targets is prohibited in San Juan County.

Sanpete County: According to the County Fire Warden, all unincorporated property in the county is fully restricted from fireworks. Each city is on its own for declaring firework restrictions. Mayfield, Gunnison, Fayette, and Centerfield have all adopted the state’s firework guidelines. Manti is recommending that people do not light fireworks at all.

Sevier County: The county will continue to follow the state firework restrictions.

Summit County: According to Summit County officials effective 12:01 a.m. on July 20, 2020, the State Forester has prohibited the use of fireworks in all unincorporated areas of Summit County on any private or public land.

Tooele County: A fire restriction has been ordered for Tooele County beginning July 22 at 12:01 a.m. The order includes not lighting fireworks on unincorporated private lands this summer.

Uintah County: Discharging or using any fireworks, tracer ammunition or other pyrotechnic devices including exploding targets is prohibited in Uintah County.

Utah County: Each city in Utah County has determined its own ire restrictions, refer to the links below to find out your cities’ restrictions.

Wasatch County: Several of the cities throughout the county have firework restrictions, check out these maps for Charleston, Heber, Midway, and Wallsburg.

Washington County: Due to current forecasted weather concerns and current fires burning in Washington County discharging or using any type of firework, tracer ammunition, or other pyrotechnic devices including exploding targets is prohibited.

Wayne County: The county will continue to follow the state firework restrictions.

“Spark Change” take Utah’s Wildfire Prevention Pledge.