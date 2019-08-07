Over 200 principals and administrators fill backpacks for students in need

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Several hundred administrators from the Jordan School District joined forces on Wednesday at South Hills Middle School to make hygiene kits and fill backpacks all for their students in need.

They join forces each year for the leadership conference giving them an opportunity to serve and support their student population in need.

“It’s a great opportunity for us as administrators to provide yet an additional service to our students to help them understand that we care about them, we want them to be successful and we understand that their basic needs need to be taken care of in order for them to accomplish that,” said Bryan Veazie, Principal at Copper Hills High school.

The labor of love gathered more than 200 principals and administrators to help students in need this coming school year.

The principals packed 800-weekend food kits, 800 hygiene kits for homeless students and 800 school supply backpacks for elementary students who would otherwise go without.

The event was made possible by a generous $20,832.45 donation from Wal-Mart to the Jordan Education Foundation.

Wal-Mart provided all the food, hygiene supplies, and school supplies to fill 2,400 kits for students.

