SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With Utah having some of the highest rates of child sexual abuse in the country, Rep. Carol Moss (D) figured sponsoring H.B. 274 would make it easier for teens to protect themselves as well as inform them on how to set boundaries through health education.

When the bill got shot down in the Senate last week, a shockwave was sent through the building, that could be felt by Rep. Moss, interns who appreciated the value in the bill, and Rep. Kirk Cullimore (R) who was the senate sponsor of H.B. 274.

Rep. Cullimore, who has five daughters, understood the importance of updating the requirements of sex education in middle school and high school.

The vote started off great with support from senators, but in the blink of an eye, one by one, votes in favor of the bill turned into opposition.

After Moss removed the word “consent” from the bill which did not fare well last year, it passed through the house on a 43-25 vote this year, but the tables turned once it got to the senate.

Moss who was an English teacher for 33 years explained the importance of how this bill would protect teens.

“I know what teens want and that is knowledge, information. They are curious, fierce, courageous their brave but they want to get information about life, and protecting themselves,” the former English teacher said.

H.B. 274 would have required the State Board of Education to establish a curriculum that would include instruction in sexual assault resource strategies and sexual violence behavior prevention. Parents would have to opt-in to allow their children to learn the curriculum.

“The purpose of the bill is to teach kids that these things happen, not to make it happen, its to make them understand,” said Moss.

Moss says there are many long-term effects on sexual abuse victims such as higher dropout rates, mental health issues, suicides, alcohol, and drug abuse.

According to the Utah Department of Health, one in three women in Utah will experience sexual violence in their lifetime, one in six women in Utah will experience rape or attempted rape in their lifetime, and one in 25 men in Utah will experience rape or attempted rape in their lifetime.

The curriculum required would’ve provided resources for students who may have experienced sexual violence to help them deal with the psychological effects of sexual assault.

The prevention behavior curriculum listed on the bill would teach students how to “clearly and expressly refuse sexual advances by a minor or adult,” as well as teach them that they have a right to refuse any kind of physical touch from another person.

The bill also included educating teens about emotional manipulation, grooming strategies, and coercion – all tactics that sexual predators use on their victims.

“We teach about don’t do drugs, don’t do alcohol why would you not protect kids against something that’s far more dangerous,” said Moss.

The bill received support from the League of Women Voters, Utah PTA, Prevent Child Abuse Utah, UEA, Utah State Superintendents Association, and the Utah State School Boards Association.