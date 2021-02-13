Online dating during COVID-19: Research suggests funny pick-up lines lead to better online relationships

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 24: The “Tinder” app logo is seen amongst other dating apps on a mobile phone screen on November 24, 2016 in London, England. Following a number of deaths linked to the use of anonymous online dating apps, the police have warned users to be aware of the risks involved, following the […]

(ABC4) – Just because love is in the air, that doesn’t mean it is for everyone…But perhaps some funny pick up lines can help change that.

As Valentine’s day approaches, most are on the prowl and aspire to grab the attention of the opposite sex, but with COVID-19, that’s become rather hard. It seems as if that normal face-to-face interaction has deterred and everything has gone digital.

When living in a digital world, first impressions tend to focus more on what you have to say and how you say it.

According to researchers Min hao Dai and Robert Robbins, there are significant impacts and plenty of positive attributes when subjected to various types of pick-up lines, especially among women.

In ‘Exploring the influences of profile perceptions and different pick-up lines on dating outcomes on tinder: An online experiment’, researchers recruited a total of 237 young heterosexual adults to participate in a 2 (profile gender) x 2 (message humor) x 2 (message compliment) online experiment.

In the experiment, participants viewed a Tinder profile of their opposite sex and one of the four manipulated pick-up lines. The results showed that perceived attractiveness and perceived positive attributes (e.g., kindness, intelligence) of the person in the dating profile were significant predictors of both long-term and short-term dating intentions in the overall sample.

Researchers were then able to note that humor garnered more attention over basic compliments and lead to longer engagements.

So, if researchers depict humour as a key element into someone’s heart, what better way to gear up for Valentine’s day with some clever pick up lines in mind?

Pick-up lines for Valentine’s Day

Do you believe in love at first sight, or should I tell Cupid to shoot you with that arrow one more time?

Would you grab my arm? I want to tell my friends I’ve been touched by an angel.

My doctor says I’m lacking Vitamin U.

I was blinded by your beauty; I’m going to need your name and phone number for insurance purposes.

Forget about Spiderman, Superman, and Batman. I’ll be your man.

I know milk does a body good, but how much have you been drinking?

Did you get your license suspended for driving all these guys crazy?

And if you are feeling like you want some pickup lines that align more with the times, here are some clever pickup lines shared by Twitter users across the globe!

#SocialDistancingPickUpLines

You can’t spell virus without U and I pic.twitter.com/Tk3h5fhPwG — Janee (@dickerson_janee) May 8, 2020

I am normally so cool but you have given me a hot fever. #SocialDistancingPickUpLines — Nigel Corbett (@demonrobber) April 25, 2020

Baby, do you need toilet paper? Because I can be your Prince Charmin. #SocialDistancingPickUpLines pic.twitter.com/nk3l7rzubt — Roman Phoenix (@RomanPhoenix4) March 19, 2020

Are you practicing social distancing?



'Cause your body is far out#SocialDistancingPickUpLines — Matt TenBruggencate (@tenbruggencate) April 8, 2020

You can’t spell quarantine without

U-R-A-Q-T. #SocialDistancingPickUpLines — WEST-ly Snipes (@iamadartse) April 5, 2020

#SocialDistancingPickUpLines

"When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start in 12 months. Maybe 18." pic.twitter.com/PbIqEmiZa8 — herotimeszero (@herotimeszero) March 19, 2020

“If you were a Lysol wipe, you’d be impeccable” #SocialDistancingPickUpLines — Aleksandra Ray #Boston 🦔 (@AleksandraRay_) April 28, 2020

are u a global pandemic bc u got my heart on lockdown — ⋆ ☆ ethereal jay🧝🏽‍♀️ ☆ ⋆ (@swtbbyjay) August 29, 2020

However you may embark on your online love story in 2021, may the odds be in your favor. We at ABC4 wishing you and everyone a Happy Valentine’s!