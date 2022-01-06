Nothing too crazy: Here are the top baby names in Utah County from 2021

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Sorry to all the babies named Nayvie, Ashleigh, or Taysom, you didn’t make the list.

Utah Valley Pediatrics released its list of the top 25 baby names for both boys and girls for the previous year, declaring Olivia for girls and James for boys as the most common names in the county in 2021.

It’s become a popular meme or joke that babies born in Utah sometimes have unusual names or even common names with unique spellings (many of us have seen that photo of the pregnant woman standing near a colorful chalkboard that proudly indicates that ‘Lakynn’ has been selected as the name).

However, nothing particularly ‘Utahn’ stands out from the top names on Utah County Pediatrics’ list.

Here are the top names for girls born in Utah County in 2021:

Olivia Emma Lucy Amelia Hazel

And for boys:

James Jack Oliver William Hudson

It seems that for many of the top girl names in Utah County, there wasn’t much deviation from how the entire nation as a whole named their newborns. According to BabyCenter.com, Olivia and Emma were also No. 1 and 2, respectively, across the entire nation. For boys, however, Liam was the most common name in the United States.

Perhaps new parents in the U.S. were big fans of the stars of the movies Taken (Liam Neeson) and The Hunger Games (Liam Hemsworth).

Regardless, in Utah County, the meme-worthy names were in the minority in 2021.