‘Not a good idea’: Experts advise against exploring in Utah’s abandoned mines

(ABC4) – If you’re out enjoying yourself in the wilderness and you stumble across an old mine opening with a large gate over it, know that the gate is there for a reason.

And if you find one without a gate, experts say it’s not wise and can be extremely dangerous to enter and explore.

It’s best just to stay away, says the state’s Abandoned Mine Reclamation Program Manager Steve Fluke.

“For the general public, it’s not a good idea,” Fluke states of exploring old mines to ABC4.com. There are numerous hazards in an old mine, he says. Not only is there an obvious lack of oxygen underground, but there could also be other invisible dangers such as methane or explosive gases, unstable supports, false floors, and the possibility of falling down a shaft that could stretch more than 1,000 feet below the surface.

“Even things like snakes and other animals, possibly cougars, or something else could be living in the mine that you wouldn’t know about,” Fluke cautions.

While the state is trying to get a tally of exactly how many abandoned mines are in Utah, more and more are being found all the time. Fluke says the most recent estimate is somewhere around 16,000 to 17,000.

Looking for treasure, or anything else for that matter, in an abandoned Utah mine, can be equated to not just finding a needle in a haystack but finding one in thousands of stacks of hay.

Earlier this month, a crew of amateur diggers made the news as they announced progress on searching a mine for Susan Powell, the West Valley City mother of two who disappeared under suspicious circumstances in 2009. Efforts to locate Powell have since gone cold, and some of the more popular theories about what happened to her are tied to her remains possibly being put in an abandoned mine.

Brothers Taylor and David Sparks have been leading the crew of volunteers in searching a specific mine for case-breaking clues relating to Powell’s disappearance. Fluke, however, isn’t encouraging other would-be sleuths or anyone else just curious about an abandoned mine to strap on a headlamp and go exploring.

“If you don’t know what you’re doing, you could really get into trouble,” he says.

Inside an abandoned mine, particularly the ones that haven’t yet been documented by the state, there’s no telling what’s going on. Mines can open either horizontally in an ‘adit,’ which can sometimes be wide enough to drive a car through, or vertically through a shaft. Past the opening could be an intricate system of tunnels and inclines that go in any given direction. An abandoned mine would not be an ideal place to go stumbling around in the dark.

“They’re unstable, they’ve been left sitting for maybe 100 years,” Fluke says of the abandoned mines. “A lot of the mining had died down, especially after World War II, so the mines have been sitting around for a long time unattended, the supports have possibly rotted out. There’s a lot of potentially unstable rock.”

Part of Fluke’s job is to locate and close off potentially hazardous mines and work to reclaim the area back to environmental restoration. At any one time, his team can be working on closing anywhere from 30 to 150 mine openings, depending on the area of the state they’re working on.

Some mines, however, are left to stay open, if they’re on private property and the owner chooses not to close it or do anything about it. No big deal, says Fluke. There’s no shortage of other mines to close in Utah.

“They might have their own reasons for wanting them open,” Fluke explains. “And that’s fine, we don’t push it on people, it costs them nothing. There’s plenty for us to do already.”