Nextdoor app’s new feature helping neighbors find the holiday lights in their neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year and neighborhoods everywhere are spreading holiday cheer.

The holiday season is in full swing and neighborhoods across the state have set up holiday displays for all to enjoy. Houses decked out in lights and decorations can be tricky to find.

To make it easier for neighborhoods to celebrate this year, the Nextdoor app has created a go-to guide they call the Cheer Map.

Nextdoor

Officials with Nextdoor say the map was created to help neighborhood residents discover the best decorations around town.

The Cheer Map can also be taken on the go with the Nextdoor App finding which neighborhoods near you have the most holiday spirit wherever you go.

More of a creator than a viewer? Add your home to the Cheer Map by visiting nextdoor.com/cheer, or on the Nextdoor app for iOS and Android.

