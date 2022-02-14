New SLC event puts the spotlight on local hip hop artists — and pays them too

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – When the Sundance Film Festival announced a pivot to virtual amid the Omicron surge, Seth Miller, executive artistic director of Salt Lake Community College’s Grand Theatre, suddenly had a great deal of unoccupied time on the venue’s calendar. At around the same time, Darren Snow, founder of iBangRadio.com, a local internet radio station, was looking for a place to host a concert series focused on spotlighting local hip hop talents.

The two had crossed paths prior, but at that time, Miller’s venue was all booked. The next time they met however, the timing couldn’t have been better.

“As soon as Sundance canceled, we had some dates open up, so I called him and said, ‘What about this?’ and he said, ‘Oh, I don’t know, it’s kind of short notice, but let’s try,'” Miller recalls.

And, try they did. In a little less than a month, the pair — with assistance from a slew of local artists — put together a multi-day event, Winter Jam, with over 70 artists on the lineup, according to Antwain Harvey, who performs under his music moniker, Nephew Town, and also helped organize the event.

Local hip hop artists gather in front of the Grand Theatre ticket office prior to Winter Jam, photo courtesy of Darren Snow

On Friday, Feb.11 and Saturday, Feb. 12 — and both days the weekend prior — Winter Jam took over The Grand Theatre for a full-scale, multi-artist concert experience. And though this year’s iteration of the event is over, the fact that it took place at all is a big step for local hip hop artists, Snow says.

“As far as the hip hop community, we haven’t had any help,” Snow says. “We bring all these big artists out here and then the guys that are here never get any chance to shine.”

Filling that gap is what Winter Jam is all about.

And though Salt Lake’s arts scene is certainly growing — especially with the recent population increases — when you think of the hip hop scene, Utah’s capital is usually not the first locale to come to mind. Even Harvey, who moved to Salt Lake City from Detroit in 2020 in hopes of bringing his music to a new market, will be the first to admit that.

But as he, Snow, Miller, and the rest of the team behind Winter Jam continued to develop the event, more and more local hip hop artists made their way out of the woodwork.

“There is a hip hop community in Salt Lake, but it’s really not shined upon, I feel,” Harvey says. “A lot of the artists that I’ve run into, I probably would have never heard of their music, but since this has been going on, [I’ve realized] there’s some really dope and talented artists out here local that we didn’t even know about.”

Bringing these artists to light is at the crux iBangRadio.com’s mission.

In 2009, while he was incarcerated, Snow began working on formulating a plan of action to bring the internet radio station to life. When he was released, he was ready to hit the ground running and has been working hard at establishing the venture — and its core mission — ever since.

Now, in addition to promoting local talent and giving them a platform, Snow also says his organization is providing budding artists with studio time and a facility where they can come practice, network and get feedback on their music.

“What I wanted to do was give all the little gangster rappers an opportunity to show that they are talented and they are something more than just gangsters,” he says.

And aside from breaking boundaries in these myriad ways, the team at iBangRadio.com is making headway in another area that affects artists industry-wide: paying them.

According to Harvey and Snow, when local artists are just starting out, they have to pay to be in shows, as opposed to getting paid for their performances.

“As it stands now, artists get charged to be able to perform. That means they have to pay a really high deposit, which they will never get back, or they have to agree to sell tickets, which they usually end up buying for themselves,” Snow, who has been immersed in Salt Lake’s hip hop scene for the last 30 years, says. “But there’s no system in place to protect them.”

With Winter Jam, all artists will be paid with proceeds from the door ticket sales, which Harvey says is a huge step for long-term local artist viability in the area.

“Before, I was just paying to get on shows and having to sell tickets,” Harvey says. “So to be able to get paid is a big deal.”

Seth Miller and Darren Snow outside the Grand Theatre ticket office, photo courtesy of Darren Snow

The Grand Theatre and iBangRadio.com plan to make the concert a yearly event; the venue is already booked for January 2023, Snow says.

For the artists and for Snow, the support of an established veteran in Salt Lake’s art scene like Miller means the world, and as they voiced to ABC4.com, they are endlessly grateful.

“I really feel like it needs to be known that had it not been for Mr. Seth [Miller] looking beyond the color of our skin or demographic, we might not have had this opportunity,” Snow says. “That is the most important thing that needs to be highlighted, that a man from a totally different demographic, a white man, helped out an old gangster and allowed him to be honest about what he was doing. For me, that is something that has never happened.”

The event has also been inspiring to Miller, too, both as a venue director and a lover of art.

“These kids, all the stuff [they’re performing] they’ve written themselves,” Miller says. “It’s all stuff that kind of speaks to their story and their experience. And that’s really what art is.”

And truly, for the performers, Winter Jam felt like the chance of a lifetime.

“I never did a show with the production, with the lighting, with the sound, nothing this professional,” Harvey says. “This makes us feel like we already made it.”