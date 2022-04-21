SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – “Tina Fey is my inspiration,” says Craig Sorensen, cofounder and executive producer of Crowdsourced Comedy, an up-and-coming improv comedy troupe. Their most recent show in downtown SLC sold over 100 tickets.

Crowdsourced Comedy was founded in 2015 by Sorensen, a self-identified gay man, along with Jasmine Lewis and Andrew Sproge. The troupe and several others started performing comedy in Utah County, but decided to move to Salt Lake City so they didn’t have “to do ‘PG’ comedy all the time,” according to Sorensen. This move and Crowdsourced Comedy’s edgy performances resulted in a relatively large alt-comedy community in SLC that continues to grow.

“We wanted to make a community that accepts people for who they are, and that is not sexist, racist, or homophobic. We don’t do cheap, stupid comedy,” says Sorensen. He now totes 15 years of comedy experience, and describes Crowdsourced as “insanely busy” since the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down.

Sorensen references the “Chicago and LA style” comedy traditions as the inspiration for Crowdsourced’s style, which is more based on improv and sketch work than standup. He also describes their style as “adultish themed,” which is pretty unique for Salt Lake City and Utah in general. “We want to be able to say the F-word,” says Sorensen teasingly.

Crowdsourced Comedy also offers improv, standup and other comedy classes to patrons, with an emphasis in LGBTQ+ inclusionary practices.

When asked what he liked most about his job, Sorensen said commented that they “created a community together of comics. I spend a lot of time with people who are really silly, and they have become my best friends.”

When asked what Sorensen wants Utahns to know about Crowdsourced, he said that they “have attracted a diverse community because of the people that they are, and they want to exalt those voices” in Utah. Sorensen mentioned that despite this community, they “love entertaining all people,” and can tailor their performances to any audience or client, “PG to R rated.”

Finally, Sorensen commented that they “are actually funny people,” and encouraged any Utahns curious about alternative comedy to enjoy their work.

You can find Crowdsourced at their website, including their individual socials, event times and locations, and information about private bookings.