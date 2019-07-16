New driver license, what’s the gold star for?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at the Salt Lake City Airport want you to be prepared for the changes coming soon.

Starting on October 1, 2020, TSA will only accept the REAL ID-compliant driver license that is being mailed to you.

This new license has a gold star located in the top right-hand corner and is meant as an additional security measure that ensures “you are who you say you are.”

If your license expires before October 1, 2020, you’ll get a new one at the time you renew at the Driver License Division. And if it expires after, yours will come by mail before the deadline.

“If you don’t have that, you will be denied access to the security checkpoint and you will not be able to board your flight,” says TSA spokeswoman Lorie Dankers.

The announcement of the REAL ID-compliant license was announced earlier this year and TSA officials want to emphasize the importance of it because not everyone’s aware.

George Rumbo is one Utahn who wasn’t aware of the change, but after briefly talking with him, he was OK with it.

“I think it might make everything easier just cause you’ll show it, they’ll scan it and you’ll be on your way,” Rumbo says. “If it doesn’t have the star, you’ll probably have to do other precautions.”

The gold star will be in use in all 50 states. If a person doesn’t have the updated license, they must show another form of official information.

The other forms of accepted identification are available here.

ABC4 News spoke with Dankers personally about some questions Facebook users submitted during a Facebook live. Questions and answers are below:

Q: What about those who don’t have a driver license?

A: They can get an identification card. They still have to have a social security number and proof of residency, which will give them a REAL ID-compliant identification card. The driver’s card is not REAL ID-compliant.

Q: What about CDL drivers?

A: Utah residents who have a commercial driver license (CDL) will be getting a new license, too.

Q: What do I do after I get my new card?

A: You can just shred it. You do not need to have your old and new license.