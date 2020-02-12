New dinosaur, ‘Reaper of Death’, found in Canada

Researchers have only two skulls from this new species, but here is what the dinosaur may have looked like nearly 80 million years ago. (Image: © Julius Csotonyi)

ALBERTA, Canada (ABC4 News)- The fossils of a newly discovered dinosaur, said to be the tyrannosaurus rex’s cousin, have been discovered in Alberta, Canada.

The new found creature was a vicious, meat-eating dinosaur with serrated teeth and a monstrous face that scientists are now calling the “reaper of death,” scientists say.

This illustration shows the unique set of ridges on Thanatotheristes’ upper snout. (Image credit: Julius Csotonyi)

The skull and jawbones of one of the newly discovered Thanatotheristes specimens. This dinosaur had more teeth than other tyrannosaur species. (Image credit: Jared Voris)

Researchers have the sections in white for the first skull that was found by the Da Groot family. (Image credit: Jared Voris)

Study researchers Darla Zelenitsky (left) Jared Voris and François Therrien present the Thanatotheristes fossils, which are part of the collections at the Royal Tyrrell Museum in Alberta, Canada. (Image credit: Royal Tyrrell Museum)

According to livescience.com, at 79.5 million years old, thanatotheristes degrootorum is the oldest known named t-rex in North America. This is also the first tyrannosaur species to be discovered in Canada in 50 years.

The discovered dino lived during the Cretaceous period which lasted from about 145 million to 65 million years ago. The animal had a mouthful of steak-knife-like teeth that were more than 2.7 inches long. Scientists say that the dinosaur measured about 26 feet long or about the length of four king-size mattresses lined up end to end.

Parts of the dinosaur’s skull and jaw were initially discovered by a Canadian couple who first spotted the remains in 2010 on the shores of the Bow River.

Check out this link for more information on the new dinosaur!

What others are reading: