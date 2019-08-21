Nearly 2 decades and 3 vice presidents — check out why they’ve been to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The 48th Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence, is coming to Utah Wednesday and will be touring a medical manufacturer later this week.

Vice President Mike Pence is set to visit Utah medical manufacturer on Thursday, Aug. 22. Courtesy: MGN

According to ABC4 News’ own investigation, out of the nation’s three vice presidents in nearly the last two decades, all will have been to Utah — just not all during their time of leadership.

Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke to students at the University of Utah in December 2018.

Now, Biden is running as a Democratic presidential candidate in the 2020 elections. He will make a campaign stop in Utah at the end of September.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was a part of the Barack Obama Administration from 2009-2017. Courtesy MGN

Former Vice President Dick Cheney came to Utah in April 2007 where he spoke at Brigham Young University’s commencement and in 2003 to raise money for his and former President George W. Bush’s election bid.

Former Vice President Dick Cheney was a part of the George W. Bush Administration from 2001-2009. Courtesy MGN

Click here to view a list of presidents who’ve visited the Beehive State. The list has not been updated to include President Donald Trump’s visit.

ABC4 News reached out to the Lieutenant Governor’s Office and the White House to confirm the former vice presidents’ visits. There are no official known records kept.

