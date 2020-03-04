Naturalized US citizens voting for the first time

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – For many immigrants and newly-naturalized Americans, Super Tuesday is an exciting milestone to becoming an American citizen.

For ABC4’s Mercy Owusu and many other naturalized citizens, it will be their first time voting anywhere, having left their home countries before being eligible to vote there.

Most immigrants who are voting for the first time have waited many years to be able to exercise the right to vote.

Between 2009 and 2019, 7.2 million immigrants became citizens, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

For almost 10 years my family and I lived as permanent residents until we became naturalized citizens months ago. Going through the naturalization process was a wonderful experience and a great milestone but having an opportunity to vote solidifies the whole process. It is the stamp of approval to help us feel like we actually belong.

My mother also voted with me today.

“It feels so great to be voting for the very first time for a very long time. I registered to vote straight after I became a citizen, Nancy Owusu said.”

The Pew Research Center estimates over 23 million U.S. immigrants will be eligible to vote in the 2020 presidential election, making up roughly 10% of the nation’s overall electorate, this is based on Census Bureau data.

The Pew Research center stated that Hispanics are the largest number of immigrants who go out to vote on Election Day.

I was slightly nervous to be voting for the first time and didn’t know what to expect. The process was fairly simple. We walked in, checked in and voted. The process was easy and simple.

It felt good that after 10 years of living in this county, I was able to actually vote and have a say in what happens in my new home.

My mother voted many times when we lived in Ghana but she said she had been looking forward to this day. She added, “In eight months, we will come back to vote, that’s when we actually vote for the president, so we are waiting. In eight months we will come back and finish with what we started.”

