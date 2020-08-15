Utah (ABC4 News) — Saturday, Aug. 15, is National Honey Bee Day. Bee’s are often thought pesky and painful but have a very important purpose.

Texas A&M University released the follow facts about Honey Bee’s you might not know:

Bees have 5 eyes

Bees are insects, so they have 6 legs

Male bees in the hive are called drones

Bees can fly up to about 20 mph

Female bees in the hive (except the queen) are called worker bees

Number of eggs laid by queen: 2,000 per day is the high

Losing its stinger causes a bee to die

Bees have been around about 30 million years

An average beehive can hold around 50,000 bees

According to Pennsylvania-based Beekeeper, Karen Mosholder, these sweet honey bees are responsible for one in every three bites of food we eat.

About 90% of the world’s wild flowering plants depend on pollination, as well as, more than 75% of the world’s food crops and 35% of global agricultural land, according to Mosholder.

Check out our gallery of bee’s photographed in Utah.