Utah (ABC4 News) — Saturday, Aug. 15, is National Honey Bee Day. Bee’s are often thought pesky and painful but have a very important purpose.
Texas A&M University released the follow facts about Honey Bee’s you might not know:
- Bees have 5 eyes
- Bees are insects, so they have 6 legs
- Male bees in the hive are called drones
- Bees can fly up to about 20 mph
- Female bees in the hive (except the queen) are called worker bees
- Number of eggs laid by queen: 2,000 per day is the high
- Losing its stinger causes a bee to die
- Bees have been around about 30 million years
- An average beehive can hold around 50,000 bees
According to Pennsylvania-based Beekeeper, Karen Mosholder, these sweet honey bees are responsible for one in every three bites of food we eat.
About 90% of the world’s wild flowering plants depend on pollination, as well as, more than 75% of the world’s food crops and 35% of global agricultural land, according to Mosholder.
