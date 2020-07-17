Nathan Osmond puts on courtyard concert for Daybreak seniors

Seniors at Sagewood living community get a concert from Nathan Osmond

Courtyard concert with Nathan Osmond

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Residents living at the Sagewood at Daybreak got a treat on Friday morning.

The Kisco Living Community hosted a concert by artist Nathan Osmond for the seniors right in the facilities courtyard.

The Utah native speaker, emcee, and entertainer who is known for his appearances on The Voice and Songland, took center “court” starting at as residents sat outside, socially distant along the patios and sidewalks.

Wade Vest, the Executive Director of Sagewood at Daybreak said “Nathan is such a great entertainer!  He engaged with the residents and really put a smile on the face of everyone who was able to be a part of the concert.  The residents stopped me after the concert and said “please bring him back for an encore!”

The staff at Sagewood, added that his music allowed residents to reminisce about their great memories from the past.

