NASA shares photo of sun looking like flaming jack-o’-lantern

(CNN) – NASA is getting into the Halloween spirit.
The space agency shared a photo on Facebook, in which the sun looks like a flaming jack-o’-lantern.
NASA captured the spooky image five years ago, on Oct. 28, 2014.
The spectacle occurred when active regions of the sunburned more brightly than others.
