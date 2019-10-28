NASA shares photo of sun looking like flaming jack-o’-lantern

(CNN) – NASA is getting into the Halloween spirit.

The space agency shared a photo on Facebook, in which the sun looks like a flaming jack-o’-lantern.

NASA captured the spooky image five years ago, on Oct. 28, 2014.

The spectacle occurred when active regions of the sunburned more brightly than others.

