Mural honoring Utah women welcomes 30 new faces

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The “Utah Women 2020” mural unveiled earlier this year welcomed 30 new faces Thursday.

Christine Durham, former Utah Supreme Court chief justice, Becky Lockhart, Utah’s first female House speaker, and Jean Bingham, Relief Society general president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, are among the new subjects appearing on the expanded mural, according to officials.

These women join the ranks of more than 250 women originally depicted on the five-story art piece, which officials say celebrates the diverse contributions of women spanning the history and geography of the Beehive State.

Since its unveiling in August, “Utah Women 2020” has sparked important public conversations about impactful Utah women on and off the mural, eliciting dialogue about who else should appear among its colorful cast of characters.

After considering feedback from the community, Zions Bank and artist Jann Haworth enlisted an independent, outside committee to recommend additional faces to expand the 6,000-square-foot mural.

Officials say, Haworth and co-designer Alex Johnstone found a cohesive way to incorporate the additional portraits in the existing design by reprinting two 55-foot panels on the mural’s north and south ends and adding two additional panels.

As with the previous figures, officials say the portraits were created in community-led workshops in which participants were guided in creating stencil portraits from photographic images. Haworth and Johnstone then photographed, sized, and digitally arranged the painted stencils into the mural design.

“The mural is about our community’s character, strength of purpose, and strength in adversity. It is about the willingness to give and to act with respect, imagination and social trust,” Haworth said. “There are 1.5 million living women who are not on this mural, and these women make up 50% of the natural human resources of this state. There are countless more who went before them. Celebrate the women in your life and in your ancestry — you would not be here without them.”

Haworth, best known as co-creator of The Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” album cover, also created the “SLC Pepper” and “Work in Progress” murals, all of which were collaborative projects.

Officials added that Zions Bank commissioned the public art piece for its Dinwoodey building, 37 W. 100 South, in honor of the women’s suffrage milestones that fall in 2020. This year marks 100 years since the ratification of voting rights for women and 150 years since Utahn Seraph Young became the first woman in the modern nation to cast a ballot.

“We are proud of the mural’s representation of Utah women from all walks of life,” said Zions Bank president and CEO Scott Anderson. “We hope this expansion will not only enhance the powerful representation, but also help more women and girls see themselves reflected in the faces on the mural.”

Along with recognizing the past contributions of women, “Utah Women 2020” also depicts women’s future impact through the inclusion of children. Two faces were intentionally left blank to allow observers to place the faces of women important to them — or themselves — in the mural, according to officials.

Additional subjects added to the mural include: