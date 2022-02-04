(ABC4) – Anyone who has recently moved to the Wasatch Front, or has lived here for a while, or is thinking of moving here — OK, let’s just make that everyone — knows that the price of a house in the area is pretty steep.

After COVID-19 swept the globe, Americans seemed to flee the city lifestyle that was so sought after pre-pandemic in search of wide-open spaces and the outdoor access that we are so lucky to have in Utah. Although, according to a recent report, in-migration to the Beehive State seems to be slowing, the increase in house prices is not following suit. According to the Utah Association of Realtors, the average home price in rose 22.7% between October 2020 and October 2021, and a report from Realtor.com ranked Salt Lake City as the top housing marking going into 2022.

So, which zip codes have risen to sky high home prices? And which ones remain on the more affordable end? Here’s a look at the most expensive and most affordable zip codes on the Wasatch Front, according to 2021 Q4 data from UtahRealEstate.com.

Most affordable

5. Magna, 84044

Magna, one of the closest locales to the shores of the Great Salt Lake, is the fifth most affordable zip code on the Wasatch Front. According to a recent report from Realtor.com, Magna was also ranked as the top U.S. market for young homebuyers, with an average home price of $380,000.

4. Glendale, 84104

As a good rule of thumb, Hannah Cutler, Utah district manager for Coldwell Banker Realty, says that if you’re looking for more affordability in the Salt Lake Valley, move west. And the data backs her up. Glendale, just west of downtown Salt Lake City, ranks as the fourth least expensive zip code on the Wasatch Front. With an average home price of $378,500, many first-time homebuyers who have been priced out of Salt Lake City proper are looking to Glendale, and other western cities, to settle down.

3. Farr West, 84404

Farr West, which is — taking Salt Lake City as a reference point — not so much west as it is north, is the third most affordable zip code on the Wasatch Front. Located in Weber County, just North of Ogden, the town has a median home price of $371,750, and is located in close proximity to the Willard Bay Reservoir and just north of Ogden.

2. Copperton, 84006

Located northwest of Herriman, this small township with a population of just 894 people is the second most affordable Wasatch Front locale. The average home price in Copperton is $368,450, perhaps because of the town’s proximity to the Kennecott Copper Mine — the largest open pit mine in the world — which is less than 7 miles away.

1. Dugway, 84022

With a median home price of $330,000, Dugway is the most affordable zip code on the Wasatch Front. Located southwest of Salt Lake City, in southeastern Tooele County and across the Stansbury Mountains, the town of Dugway has a population of just 576 people, according to the 2019 census. Though it is affordable, moving to Dugway might prove a bit difficult, as it is located with the U.S. Army’s large weapons testing facility, the Dugway Proving Ground, and the only access to the town is through military checkpoints.

Most expensive

5. Cedar Valley, 84013

Located west of Provo, on the far side of Utah Lake and nestled at the foot of the Oquirrh mountains, Cedar Valley is the fifth priciest locale on the Wasatch Front. The average home price in this section of Utah County is $775,000, which is a whopping 130% price increase from 2020. The area is located near Eagle Mountain, which Cutler named as one of Utah’s rural communities that is seeing immense growth in response to the price hikes in the Salt Lake City metropolitan area.

4. Draper, 84020

“Draper is new, and most of that new construction is really expensive,” Cutler explains of the fourth most expensive zip code on the Wasatch Front. “There’s views and [the homes] are up on the mountainside.” With an average home price of $790,790, which is up 21% from 2020, it’s clear that Utahns are after the shiny, new homes and glistening views that Draper has to offer.

3. Eden, 84310

Nestled between northern Utah’s Nordic Valley Ski Resort and the scenic Pineview Reservoir, Eden is the third priciest town on the Wasatch Front. The average home price in this mountain hamlet is $796,750, up 11% from 2020. And, when you visit, it’s not hard to see why. Solitude, a break from Salt Lake’s notorious inversion, and unparalleled outdoor access in all seasons are just some of the many reasons why homes are sought after in Eden.

2. Huntsville, 84317

Just a stone’s throw from Eden, on the other side of Pineview Reservoir, Huntsville comes in as the No. 2 most expensive Wasatch Front zip code. With a median home price of $817,500, buyers seem to be more readily seeking homes in Huntsville, but surely with similar reasons to what is drawing folks to Eden.

1. Alpine, 84004

It was no surprise to Cutler, nor to Dave Anderton, Salt Lake Board of Realtors’ communication director, that Alpine, located just at the base of the Wasatch mountains, and north of Provo, was the most expensive zip code on the range. “Alpine is tucked back in a little area where it has a very small town, exclusive feel to it, but it’s minutes from the Silicon Slopes,” Cutler says. The average home price in this beautiful, yet centrally located mountainside community is the highest by far, resting at $1.3 million.