Loveland Living Planet Aquarium asks for help naming baby toucan

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is launching a contest to name their baby toucan.

Loveland Living Planet Aquarium wants your help in naming their new baby toucan chick. They are launching a naming contest for the Keel-billed toucan on Monday, August 31.

According to Loveland, on average, about six Keel-billed toucan chicks are born each year at the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The Aquarium expanded its aviary three years ago to create the best breeding conditions possible for this threatened species.





Courtesy: Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

The chick hatched on June 17 and the parents fed and cared for the chick in the nest until it fledged on July 31. Now it has already grown to full size.

Loveland officials say the gender of the Toucan is unknown at this time so they are looking for a unisex name that would work for either a boy or girl.

To submit your name, go to thelivingplanet.com/toucan.

The Aquarium will hold a vote on the top five names before it reveals the final choice later in September.