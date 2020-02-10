Looking for a date? Head to Provo

Participants were asked how they would rate their current city or neighborhood for opportunities to date

If you’re looking for a date this Valentine’s Day hop on I-15 and head to Provo.

A study named Provo, Utah as the best metro for dating in the country!

Metros were ranked based on answers to Apartment List’s Annual Renter Satisfaction Survey question “How would you rate your current city or neighborhood for opportunities to date?”.

Nearly half (47.5%) of Provo survey respondents reported being satisfied with Provo’s dating scene.

Salt Lake City ranked #30 out of 86. North Port, Fla. came in last place.

Take a look at the full study here.

Residents have also voted Provo as one of the best college cities in the country.

What others are reading: