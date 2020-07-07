Utah (ABC4 News) – Small cities are some of the best places for entrepreneurs to start their own businesses. Though small businesses make up nearly 100% of US employer firms, they are often overlooked by major cities of the world.

Go.Verizon.com compiled data from small cities (as defined by the US Census) across the country. The rankings are based on seven metrics:

Education level of local workforce

Average commute times

Income per capita

Broadband access

Availability of SBA loans

Number of non-farm businesses

Overall tax friendliness.

Researchers at Go.Verizon wanted to know which cities in America are the best small cities for small businesses. According to the recent report Logan, Utah ranks #9 on the list.

From go.verizon.com:

Logan may be a quiet city that sits smack dab in northern Utah’s farmland, but its up-and-coming startup scene is anything but sleepy. The college town’s tax score is 16% higher than average, which lends way to more startups able to establish business. Beyond that, its average commute time is 41% lower than average, and its number of residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher is 8% higher than average.

But the Cache County city wasn’t the only one to make the cut.

Lehi is #22

South Jordan is #45

Taylorsville is #48 out of the 50 best small cities for small businesses.

Courtesy: Go.Verizon.com

While Logan remains in the top ten for 2020, it was a drop from it’s 2019 ranking.

Last year, Logan ranked as #1 on this same list.

Additionally Lehi was #7, South Jordan was #4, and Taylorsville was #8 all last year.