SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Die Standing Boxing Club in Salt Lake is sending one of their own boxers to the Olympic qualifiers for the first time ever.

Dillian Nguyen, a senior in high school is currently ranked #7 nationally in boxing. Nguyen will be making his debut at the Olympic qualifiers in Cleveland, Ohio on April 23.

This opportunity for my senior to make the Olympic boxing team is a huge accomplishment,” said Nguyen’s coach Joe Bish. “He’s such a great kid, he works very hard and is a straight-A student.”

Joe Bish is the main coach and owner of Die Standing Boxing located in the Horizonte school in Salt Lake City. Horizonte is a school for troubled youth, so Bish offers boxing classes for a very minimal fee.

“Boxing is such a hard sport, so when these kids are able to overcome that, we hope they feel they can overcome any obstacles that come their way outside of boxing,” said Bish.

Nguyen has competed in national competitions as well as the Junior Olympics, but this will be the first time he has qualified for the U.S Olympic boxing team.

The fees associated with this can be overwhelming as most of Joe Bish’s boxers come from a background of very little. To cover costs, a Venmo has been set up to help.

Venmo: Die Standing Boxing and Fitness