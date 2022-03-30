UTAH (ABC4) – America will be getting its own version of Eurovision and all 50 states and U.S. territories will be represented.

American Song Contest, an American music reality competition series will feature artists from across the U.S. who will compete for Best Original Song. It will be hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg.

Representing Utah will be Savannah Keyes. Born and raised in Sandy, Utah, Keyes considers herself to be a country-pop singer. Gaining popularity after appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” at age 13, Keyes has slowly made a name for herself by writing all her own songs.

“I feel so lucky to be able to have this opportunity,” Keyes told ABC4. “Everybody is so artist-friendly here and I can’t wait to be able to share my song with everyone.”

American Song Contest premiered on March 21 on NBC. All artists will have their first chance to perform within the first five episodes. Voting is taken place by fan audiences and a jury each episode.

Keyes has yet to perform but will soon in the next few weeks.

“I’ll be performing my own song, ‘Sad Girl,’” Keyes said. “Utah is my home state and has made me who I am, so I feel so lucky to be representing it.”

Artists performing range from lesser-known to well-known artists such as Macy Gray, Jewel and Michael Bolton.

American Song Contest will take place every Monday at 8 p.m. with a finale episode on May 9.

For access to Keyes’ songs and other albums, visit her website here.