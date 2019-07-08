Local team reacts to news of 2021 US Quidditch Cup in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – After Friday’s announcement that Salt Lake City will host the 2021 U.S. Quidditch Cup, local players say they are thrilled and surprised. The 2021 Cup will be the first regional or national championship to be held in Utah.

There are two active Quiddich teams in Utah; one based out of the University of Utah and the other out of Utah State. Isaac Cabrera and Danika Liou lead the University of Utah team.

Cabrera said of his first time playing, “There was about 15 minutes of awkward playing with a PVC pipe between my legs, but after that, I was really enjoying myself.”

Liou says the biggest misconception about Quidditch is how difficult it is to play.

“It’s a real sport and that’s the biggest thing that people don’t understand; people think that because it’s from Harry Potter it can’t be a real sport, but how did every other sport start?”

If you’re familiar with the books or movie franchise, the game will look mildly familiar, though after 13 years there are now 13 iterations of a rule book that is nearly 100 pages long. There are seven players per team on the field, three chasers try to score points through raised hoops using the quaffle, a volleyball. Two beaters use bludgers, dodge-balls, to knock opponents off their brooms. And finally a seeker tries to catch the golden snitch, a tennis ball tied to the waist of a yellow-clad neutral runner, which ends the game and scores a whopping 30 points. Quidditch is a full-contact sport, and players are regularly injured.

US Quidditch (USQ) manages more than 300 teams across the country. They have been in talks with the Utah Sports Commission and Visit Salt Lake for more than two years before choosing SLC as the 2021 venue.

The SLC Quidditch Cup will be held on April 17-18th, 2021, at the Regional Athletic Campus in the Rosepark area. It’s expected to draw about 7,000 people to SLC for the weekend.

Read the full announcement below.

