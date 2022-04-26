ROY, Utah (ABC4) – A local Utah burger restaurant has been in business for over 65 years and has been run by three generations of the same family.

Located in Roy, the Burger Bar first opened in 1956 and is famous for not only its family-friendly environment but its exotic meats of the month which can feature camel, elk, wild boar, and more.

The restaurant was first opened by Ben Fowler and his wife Rita. The two of them ran the restaurant until their children were old enough to start working there. Six of the Fowler children all worked at the restaurant with their son David officially taking over the business in 1981.

David met his wife Connie while working at the restaurant. All five of David and Connie’s children worked at the restaurant with their children Jessica and Joseph taking over the restaurant recently.

Jessica said on their website, “It’s not the most glamorous job. It can be greasy, hot, chaotic, and crazy. But there is a sense of pride to have it be like a long family-held tradition and be an institution in the community.”

One of the signature sandwiches named the Big Ben after the founder, is among the most popular on the menu. You can easily ask for a camel meat substitute if you would like.