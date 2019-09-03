Littering on U.S. Forest Service property has an impact on you — not just the environment

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Trash – you can find it anywhere.

But at Tibble Fork Reservoir in American Fork Canyon, it’s a problem and is affecting more than just the environment.

“There are other things we could be utilizing the fee dollars for such as improvements to the area,” says U.S. Forest Service official Suzie Tenhagen. “But right now, we’re having to divert those funds to trash pickup and just maintaining facilities and that takes away from other projects.”

A part of Tenhagen’s job is picking up litter that the public leaves behind throughout the canyon. She says Tibble Fork is one of the highest litter sites.

Tenhagen says after weekends and holidays, she can easily fill a couple of garbage bags full of trash.

While there are groups of volunteers who do help clean up trash in the canyon, Tenhagen says the amount of time and supplies it takes to clean up and maintain the area is still costly.

“I would estimate we spend at least over $30,000 or so between the supplies and the garbage service,” Tenhagen says, “and it would be more than that with employee time.”

Some of the money used for maintenance comes from congress, while a large portion is from the public using locations within the U.S. National Forest Service.

“They are fee dollars,” Tenhagen says. “So, it’s people’s fee dollars at work here to maintain and improve the specific fee sites.”

As places like Tibble Fork continue to grow in popularity, Tenhagen says they see 1.5 million visitors annually – which is small compared to the nine million visitors the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest sees as a whole.

“We’re a very small portion of the forest and so the impact to us is very large when people leave things behind,” Tenhagen says.

There are no dumpster bins in American Fork Canyon as the forest service has found there are more dumping issues along with bear sightings.

Tenhagen says she hopes the public will remember to pack out what they pack in.

“There are a lot of different impacts, but we should be caring about the environment that we live in and making it better instead of leaving it dirty and unclean,” Tenhagen says.

