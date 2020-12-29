LIST: How Utahns can say farewell to 2020 and ring in the new year (safely)

UTAH (ABC4) – When we wanted 2020 to start off with a bang, we meant with opportunities and good times…. not an earthquake, wildfires, civil unrest, and a global pandemic.

However, despite the challenges, the year helped us grow; the battles we faced shaped us and created a stronger community.

To celebrate the end of 2020, we at ABC4 have gathered a list of Utah events open to the public, as well as alternative and virtual options available to celebrate.

Before we get to the list below, don’t forget that ABC4 will be livestreaming the news year’s eve celebration live from Las Vegas on ABC4.com and on-air on Utah’s CW30.

Decadence is an electronic dance music festival that has been taking place for about several years in cities across the United States. For New Years’ Eve 2021, Decadence will feature a first-time single day event at the Great Saltair in Salt Lake City.

Headliners and main acts are unique to the venue.

CLUB 90 will be ringing in the 2021 new year with a fun DJ dance party and karaoke. According to its website, the party will tune in at 9:00 p.m. and run till 1:00 a.m.

The event is best dressed themed and has dining options available.

Tickets can be purchased through everbrite.

It recommended purchasing tickets fast due to COVID-19 restriction limiting seating. Masks will also be required.

“It’s time to say farewell to 2020 and tell this year we’re done,” the company shares. “Come celebrate the New Year with us at FatCats for some All Out Fun!”

Fatcats will be orchestrating two different time slots so everyone can join the fun. According to their website, they will kick off the first event at 5:30 p.m., and another at 9:00 p.m., for those who want to celebrate the New Year in real time.

Their $179.99 package deal includes 3 hours of bowling plus shoes, a $30 arcade card, soft drinks, New Year’s Eve dinner and dessert, New Year’s event party favors and photo opportunities, a personalized balloon bouquet with prizes, and a sparkling Cider Toast to welcome in 2021.

FatCats will be observing safety precautions during the celebration as well, requiring masks and socially distancing lanes for the event.

The event also stresses that reservations are required and each reservation is limited to 6 participants.

One Last Hurrah, presented by The Blocks and The Gateway, is a free event open to the public. According to its website, the organization is ‘more’ than ready to ring in the new year.

“We have some fun, safe things planned to ring in 2021 and throw one LAST HURRAH for 2020. Stay Tuned,” they share.

The event features a countdown celebration, live music on outdoor stages, as well as indoor games, a 21-and-over speakeasy lounge, and a spectacular fireworks display. This is an event for all ages and abilities, including games for all ages: cornhole, giant lite-brites, giant beer pong, checkers, and glow in the dark artboards.

The website also mentions their main stage will be headlined by Band of Annuals, with opening acts that include DJ Feral Cat, and Foreign Figures.

On December 31, celebrate the new year with a full belly and bright lights at Snowbird.

According to their website, they have about three dining options available starting at 5:00 p.m., ending later at 11 p.m.

“Spend the night at Snowbird and take your New Year’s festivities to new heights, featuring gourmet dining opportunities to indulge any palate,” they share.

Reservations are required for most of the dining experiences.

According to its website, The Western Club is more than excited to say goodbye to 2020. The event will introduce live music by Fox Brothers Band & themed cocktails.

Reservations are required and can be submitted to info@westernerslc.com. A $10 cover is needed to enter.

This event is a one-off exclusive, worldwide and open-to-all, free concert experience whose ambition, beyond celebrating the New Year in a futuristic and festive way, is to send a message of hope for 2021.

Jarre’s virtual concert-spectacular invites everyone to ring in the New Year together through virtual reality.

The Live-stream experience on December 31, will be produced as a cutting-edge simultaneously-mixed-media creation: welcome to other side of reality, welcome into the New Year, welcome to your own personal celebration, welcome to a global party, all via your own chosen dimension:

In total immersion on the social VR platform VRchat, accessible either simply via PC or in virtual reality for the audience equipped with VR headsets

Live-streaming on Jarre’s & other social media platforms via any PC or Mac, smartphone or tablet

Live audio broadcast on Radio France’s France Inter, French public radio

Live TV broadcast by French BFM Paris news channel.

Jean-Michel Jarre will perform live from a studio near the Cathedral in Paris, whilst his avatar plays inside a virtual Notre-Dame.

Party with BTS and others This New Year’s Eve BTS’ management company, Big Hit, is putting on a huge show just outside Seoul headlined by BTS and featuring other K-pop artists like NU’EST, GFriend, and ENHYPEN. Fans around the world can tune in via Weverse. Halsey, Lauv, and Steve Aoki will also be performing.

Times Square Ball Drop New York’s major NYE event, the Times Square Ball Drop will live-stream a series of live performances from the square for free from early evening. Jonathan Bennett will host the celebration, starting with the lighting and raising of the hallowed ball. At midnight, headliner Gloria Gaynor will play ‘I Will Survive’ alongside a crowd of essential workers and their families.

Enter 2021 with a BOOM! The city of Las Vegas will be hosting a virtual “explosion” that includes a 2020 sign being blasted right before the clock strikes 12. There will also be a chance to win a free trip to Sin City during the show. You can watch the Livestream here.

YouTube NYE Big Night in with Dua Lipa, Behzinga, and more! Dua Lipa is heading to YouTube for New Year’s Eve with a free “Hello 2021” virtual show. J Balvin, YG, and Kane Brown will also be in attendance. You can watch the Livestream here.

Board games For those wanting more of a hands-on experience, board games are a great way to go.

Host a virtual NYE party with friends and family Another entertaining alternative is to experience NYE with loved ones online. Set up a time and gather for virtual festivities.

The spiked seltzer craze is still upon us, and Bud Light is hyping its bubbly brews with a virtual concert. Viewers will be treated to live performances from DJ Steve Aoki, Jack Harlow, and Saweetie, with a special performance from Post Malone starting at midnight.

It's hard to be picky about plans this NYE. But just in case you are, we're livestreaming a #BudLightSeltzerSessions with @MGMResortsIntl featuring Post Malone, Steve Aoki, Jack Harlow, and more! Hosted by Lilly Singh.



Get the details and RSVP at nye.budlight.com.

Whether you spend your NYE outdoors or indoor, we at ABC4 wish you a Happy New Year.