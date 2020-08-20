‘Light up locals’: Virtual concert to benefit local musicians impacted by pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City Arts Council in conjunction with S&S Presents announced on Thursday Twilight Concert Series fundraiser and virtual benefit concert.

Being dubbed “Light Up Locals” their goal is to provide $500 in emergency support relief funds to qualified musicians in Salt Lake City who have been impacted due to COVID-19.

The fundraiser will last for one month launching on Monday, August 24 and ending Friday, September 25 via 24tix.com.

The digital concert will be aired to donors at twilightconcerts.com and feature several Utah artists including Lord Vox, The National Parks, Marina Marqueza, and Joshy Soul.

Those who may have attended a Twilight Concert are familiar with the low price of $10, and tickets to the digital concert will begin at the same price.

Donation package options will also be available and include Twilight products and gift certificates to local restaurants to complete the Twilight experience.

On Monday, August 24 a promotional video featuring the participating artists and Twilight Concert Series will be aired serving as a kick-off the Light Up Locals fundraising effort.

Executive Director of the Salt Lake City Arts Council, Felicia Baca said “A critical part of the music industry is festivals and venues. We know that these have been among the first to close and the last to re-open. The Twilight Concert Series has been incredibly challenging to postpone because these gatherings provide a space to connect with our friends and neighbors, but we are looking forward to coming together to Light up Locals! We know with the help of our incredible Twilight community we can lift each other up and help to stabilize artists that have yet to get back to work.”



Many locals know the Twilight Concert Series has supported the local music community for over 30 years and helped establish the Downtown Salt Lake City area into a engaging place to live, work, and play while continuing to evolve the live events culture.

The live arts sector has been heavily impacted due to COVID-19 with 95% of artists reporting income loss and two out of three artists unemployed according to Americans for the Arts.

Curtis Booker Curtis Booker, joined the ABC4 family in January of 2019 as a Digital Content Producer. In May of 2019, he transitioned into learning the inner workings of becoming a news producer assisting with various shows. Curtis most recently rejoined the Digital team as a multi-media journalist in February of 2020.



