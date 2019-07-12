Letters, words and art come together to help you tell your story

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Twenty-six letters, ranging from A to Z.

That’s all it takes to create words, that create sentences that then create paragraphs – eventually creating your story – and of course, with some art, the “Love Letters Museum.”

The museum is a pop-up art exhibit meant to inspire creativity, for people to share their story and to ask themselves the question, ‘How do you want to be remembered?’

“When I think about my own kids, there’s a story I want them to remember about how their dad viewed them and how he viewed the world and the place he wanted to make,” said John Connors, a co-founder of the museum.

John Connors, co-founder of “Love Letters” sits in a tiny room that’s on display at the interactive art museum.

Inside the interactive art museum are: colorful bookshelves, a book slide, a tiny museum, life-size tic-tac-toe and a-b-c blocks, typewriters to write letters to home, button making and a space to throw confetti.

With all of the stylized art, Connors says every art display is photo-driven and is used as a form of communication.

“Use Instagram and social media,” Connors says, “photos, pencils, whatever. Find a way to share your story and hear other people’s stories.”

Everyone has their own story and that’s what makes each person unique. With all the exhibit has to offer, Connors says people should celebrate the fact that everyone can be an artist in their own form.

“Words allow us to create worlds that are better or different or more imaginative than the one we’re in now,” Connors said.



















As people explore the exhibit, Connors said the questions people should think about are, ‘What story do you want to tell and who do you want to tell that story to? And how can you use that moment of connection to make that moment meaningful.’

Cassandra Lee is exploring the word-themed exhibit with friends and as a first-grade school teacher, she said words and literature are ‘such a powerful tool that we have.’

“We can communicate so much with so little,” Lee said. “One word can have 50 different meanings.”

Lee said her mother taught her how to read at a young age and has always loved it.

Maren Petersen, a high school English teacher, also finds joy in the words people use to communicate each day. Bringing her children to the exhibit, she hopes to share her love of words with them.

“We are empowered by the words we choose and what we employ in our lives and we can use them for the betterment of the world around us and influence others,” Petersen said.

Connors said he hopes after people visit the museum, they will think about those they care about such as:

“People they love, or people that have inspired them or people that mean something to them and they say ‘I should tell them that,’” said Connors..

“Love Letters” is the third immersive art installation at The Gateway, following the “Hall of Breakfast” and “Dreamscapes.”

The pop-up art installation is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily and will run until Sept. 1. Tickets are available here.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: