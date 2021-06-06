Let the flicks roll: Where to find a drive-in movie theater in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Now that the pandemic is simmering down, many citizens are eager to return to normalcy, one of those being experiencing the ambiance of a movie theater.

Drive-in movie theaters are a great way to not only enjoy buttery popcorn and a much-anticipated film, but are perfect for the summer – and for continuing to safely distance from others.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the popularity of drive-in movie theaters increased significantly, prompting and allowing many moviegoers to indulge in one of America’s most underrated luxuries: watching a flick on the big screen.

As the world slowly crawls out of the pandemic, local drive-ins are reminding citizens they will continue to provide due diligence.

There are currently five drive-ins operating in the state. In addition to the Redwood Drive, there’s the Echo Drive-in in Roosevelt, the Basin Drive-in in Mt. Pleasant, the Motor Vu in Grantsville, and the Motor Vu Drive-In Theatre & Swap Meet in Riverdale.

Here is a list of drive-in movie theaters to check out in Utah.

Redwood Drive In 3688 S Redwood Rd, West Valley City, UT 84119

The Redwood Drive-in in West Valley City has been around since 1948. The County Health Department allowed it to reopen last year on May 1. According to the manager of the drive-in, business has been good at the outdoor four-plex, a boom that drive-ins around the nation have experienced, all thanks to the pandemic.

At Redwood, four double features start at 9 o’clock Friday. Admission is $10, $1 for kids 5 to 9.

Drive-ins have come a long way since the 50s and 60s. For instance, Redwood now has laser-sharp digital projectors and crisp stereo audio through your FM radio.

Roosevelt Twin Theatre 35 S Main St, Roosevelt, UT 84066

This drive-in offers several indoor screens and a family-friendly outdoor drive-in. Admissions start at $7 for adults, children, and seniors, and then, for a 3-D experience, they jump to $9 for adults and $6 for children and seniors.

Basin Drive-in 680 N State St Mount Pleasant, UT 84647

This Utah drive-in theater first came into its establishment back in 1958. Not only does the theater have a standing legacy, but this 200-car capacity movie mecca is notoriously known for its great burgers and locally made candies.

According to the theater, due to the high demand for their burgers, their Basin Grill now opens early on Fridays and Saturdays at 6:30 p.m.

“Those interested in getting dinner and not going to the movie may indicate at the ticket booth (which opens usually a half an hour before showtime) and just drive in to get dinner and leave,” they tell ABC4.

Motor Vu Theater 4055 UT-36, Tooele, UT 84074

This theater, located near Grantsville, is ready for eager moviegoers every day of the week. Admissions start at $8 for adults, 12-61, $5.50 for children, 3-11, and $6 for seniors over 62.

According to the theater, on Friday and Saturday, the box office opens approximately one hour before the show start time. Sunday through Thursday, the box office opens approximately 45 minutes before the show start time.

And if you are looking for a little extra fun, this drive-in branch is also giving away a free ticket to the Florida Georgia Line on-screen concert for June 12, check out their website for more information.

Motor Vu Drive-In Theatre & Swap Meet 5368 S 1050 W, Riverdale, UT 84405

This old-school venue from 1947 is a well-known staple amongst those residing in Northern Utah. Not only does this drive-in offer seasonal double features, but year-round bargain-hunting. What more could you ask for?

According to the drive-in, the owner, Howard Coleman, first purchased the theater in the early spring of 1979 after working for the lot since 1952.

“The Motor Vu was the love of Mr. Coleman’s life, and he continued to manage and work in the box office every night until failing health caused him to retire in 1999. He passed away in 2012,” shares the Motor Vu website. “His 3 sons Bruce, Dale, and Brent all worked at the drive-in growing up and continue on as partners. The youngest son Brent has been running the drive-in since his father’s retirement in 1999. Now that all 4 screens have converted to digital projection the family plans on being around for years to come.”

Wherever you may decide to watch a movie, we at ABC4 hope your popcorn stays buttery, your drinks stay icy, and that you let the good times roll.