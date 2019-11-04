Leftover Halloween candy donated to help fill holiday stockings for military members

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Parents trying to get rid of the mounds of Halloween candy cluttering their countertops look no further. The Shops at South Town are helping you clear out the candy while giving back.

Trick-or-treaters can bring wrapped Halloween candy to The Shops at South Town’s Guest Services November 1 through 5 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“We ask kids to bring in their candy, we pay them a dollar per pound up to five pounds and then we donate it,” says Heather Nash, Senior Marketing Director for the Shops at South Town.

Nash says they partner with Operation Give, a local military group. She says all the candy is used locally and is often used to fill holiday stockings for military members and their families.

“I think it’s become a really good family community event,” Nash says. “I love watching the kids come in, on Saturday we even had a group–a family that came in and every child had written a letter to their service members,” she adds.

Nash says the children and families that come in are excited about trading their candy and understand where it’s going and the meaning it carries within their communities.

She says the buy-back has grown every year. “Already this year we’ve already surpassed what we did last year…we had about 700 pounds last year and we’ve collected already over that. So today being after the weekend we’ve already just briefly looked at that and we already have about 900 pounds of candy,” Nash says.





Nash says she feels the event continues to grow each year because people know where the candy is going.

“I think it’s a good feeling when people come in and they know we’re giving that back, but also that it’s staying local,” Nash says.

If you would like to donate your leftover Halloween candy visit the Guest Service Kiosk located on the upper level of the Shops at South Town near Orange Julius.

