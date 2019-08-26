Newsfore Opt-In Form

Latter-day Saint Charities partners with multiple organizations to provide over 370,000 meals to kids in need

Latter-day Saint Charities is partnering with Feeding Children Everywhere, American Airlines, JustServe and participants of the United Nations Civil Society Conference to assemble 375,000 meals for needy children during the three days of the conference.

