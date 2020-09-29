Latter-day Saint Church donates to Southern California food banks

ORANGE COUNTY, California (ABC4 News) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated more than 105,000 pounds of food for those in Orange County, California, who lost their jobs during the pandemic.

In mid-July 2020, several dozen pallets of beans, salsa, spaghetti, and other pantry staples were given to the Orange County Food Bank to help fill increasing demands brought about by COVID-19, according to a press release from the Church.

Courtesy: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

Mercy Warehouse, the Orange County Rescue Mission, and Second Harvest are among the recipients of more than 105,000 pounds of food from the Bishops’ Central Storehouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Church officials say the food donation is part of one of the Church’s largest-ever humanitarian responses.

Church officials say additional donations are scheduled for Orange County.

