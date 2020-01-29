Jordan World Circus to refrain from using exotic animals in South Jordan performances due to public concern

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Elephants striking poses and tigers jumping through hoops are sights that one would expect to see at the circus.

But after the public expressed concerns over the ethics of using these exotic animals, the Jordan World Circus agreed to keep elephants and tigers out of their performances at the Salt Lake County Equestrian Center this week.

Instead, the Jordan World Circus will use trained camels and dogs in place of the elephants and tigers.

Jeremy Beckham is the Executive Director of the Utah Animal Rights Coalition or UARC, an organization that opposed the circus’s use of exotic animals.

Beckham said that though many circuses are going out of business, the Jordan World Circus still makes an annual visit to perform in several towns in Utah.

“We’ve been applying pressure where we can on elected officials in these areas to pass humane ordinances and laws to help ensure that these exotic animals and acts are no longer welcome in these places,” he said.

Beckham said the use of exotic animals poses particular animal welfare concerns because the animals are not domesticated. For example, he said that at circuses, you often see the elephant trainers carrying bullhooks, sharp metal weapons used to train the animals.

“That’s because these really are still wild animals. They’re not like your dog or your cat, and to get them to perform how you want them to, you do have to apply pain or the threat of pain,” he said. “So I think there are some unique problems with exotic animals in circuses that should be addressed…”

In several videos that UARC provided to ABC4, elephants can be seen posing unnaturally and giving rides to circus-goers, while a tiger is shown pacing back and forth in a cage. According to UARC, this is a “clear sign of psychological distress.”

Beckham said that it can seem difficult to find a solution for many societal problems. However, the solution for this issue doesn’t have to be complicated.

“… I think most people would agree that abusing animals for entertainment seems like something that should just be left in the past,” he said. “We have so many other ways to entertain ourselves to find fun shows for our family- there’re countless options out there.”

He said UARC is trying to change the way in which animals are typically viewed.

“…they shouldn’t be viewed as an object for our amusement anymore… the way I view it is, these are wild animals. They still have their natural instincts to roam, to be able to forage for food. And they should be living somewhere that’s measured in square acres rather than square feet.”

For example, Beckham said that the Jordan World Circus’s two elephants- Carol and Patty, have been used in the circus for many years. He said they have been carted around and ridden by children throughout their lives rather than getting to experience a natural environment or being able to roam.

“…I think that they deserve that. Jordan Circus should really retire these animals to one of the reputable sanctuaries we have in the United States and let’s just let the humans perform,” Beckham said.

However, Esteban Fassio, Booking Agent for the Jordan World Circus, said that people who are opposed to the use of exotic animals in circuses are misinformed and often see what they want to see.

He said the exotic animals used in the show were born and raised in captivity and would not know how to feed themselves in the wild. He also said that things have changed from how exotic animals were treated in circuses in the past, and the Jordan World Circus has improved methods of training. In addition, he said that the animals used in the Jordan World Circus routinely pass inspections by USDA.

“Go to the circus and see it for yourself,” he said. “Make your own decision about it.

Ari Steeples, Ringmaster of the Jordan World Circus, agrees.

“… we are regulated by the government and regularly inspected and the animals are fine. For us, they’re artists, so they have to be well taken care of so they can perform on a daily basis. I think that there’s good and bad in all industries, and I think the ones that have been bad have been shut down and are out of the business,” he said.

According to Chloe Morroni, Communications Director for the Salt Lake County Mayor’s Office, Mayor Jenny Wilson is currently exploring ways to disallow the use of exotic animals in public facilities. Though she did not provide a specific time frame, Morroni said more information will be available on this issue relatively soon.

“We have to make sure that that expectation is set permanently in our ordinances going forward,” Beckham said.

What others are reading: