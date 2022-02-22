Jazz fans among eating less calories based on team’s success, study suggests

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – DECEMBER 25: Fans cheer after a basket by Hassan Whiteside #21 of the Utah Jazz against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of their game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena on December 25, 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

(ABC4) – If losing games turns some sports fans to the pantry to consume more calories, Utah Jazz fans are in luck, they’re eating less comfort food than most NBA diehards.

Using the findings from a 2013 research article from the Association for Psychological Science, combined with the win-loss records of every team in all of the major sports leagues. BookMakers.com determined that Jazz fans have had the fourth-lowest caloric intake of all NBA fans over the last five years.

The paper’s central conclusion was that after a loss by their favorite team, sports fans consume 10% more calories than usual and 5% fewer after a win. Taking that into account, it was a matter of looking at each team’s records to figure out which fans have been eating more – or less – as a result of their team’s play.

If the research is to be believed, thanks to the Jazz’s recent success, including a 294-190 record over the last five years, the hometown team’s fans have seen just a 0.89 increase in caloric intake. Among NBA fans, the loyalists of the Orlando Magic, who have held a paltry 161-289 record over the last five years, have been downing 4.63% more calories.

However, Jazz fans who are also fans of the New York Jets, the squad quarterbacked by former BYU star Zach Wilson, are seeing their basketball-influenced self-control likely neutralized by losses on the gridiron. Jets fans are putting down more food than any other team’s supporters among all teams from each of the four major sports leagues in North America (NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL). Perhaps distraught by the team’s 27-70 record over the last five years, the math and science suggest that Jets fans are increasing their calories by 5.82%.

So in those months where the NBA and NFL overlap, and you find yourself cheering on the Jazz one night and the Wilson and the Jets the following Sunday, you could see a roller coaster effect on your appetite.

