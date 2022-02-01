‘It’s unimaginable’: ABC4 hosts discuss former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst’s tragic apparent suicide

(ABC4) – It’s a story that’s been told far too many times, with questions that are difficult or impossible to answer.

How could someone who has so much going for them, and is seemingly so happy and vibrant, choose to commit suicide?

The latest version of this story, and the questions that follow, came in the wake of the news that former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst had apparently ended her life after jumping from her luxury condo building in Manhattan on Sunday morning.

By many accounts, the 30-year-old beauty pageant champion – who also worked as a correspondent for Extra, in addition to holding a law degree and a Master of Business Administration from Wake Forest University – lived a life that many would envy, if not strive to emulate.

“Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength,” Kryst’s family said in a statement to the media. “She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined.”

As of Tuesday, there doesn’t seem to be any answers for why Kryst would have chosen to end such an accomplished and promising life.

Former Miss USA and Good Things Utah host Gretchen Jensen gave her thoughts on the tragedy and the perplexing questions that remained in a return to her old set on Monday.

Calling the group of former Miss USA winners and contestants, “a sisterhood,” Jensen and Kryst were in touch every now and then to give each other support and encouragement. They were also part of a large group chat of pageant winners with many others with similar successes.

After learning of Kryst’s death, Jensen and others who knew her asked themselves, ‘Were there any signs of an inward struggle?’

Outwardly, there were not.

News Nation’s Adrienne Bankert had just crossed paths with Kryst when she was named the new host of Morning in America in November. She explained to ABC4’s Emily Florez on Monday night that when she was interviewed Kryst, the attorney-slash-pageant winner-slash-former track star was “bubbly and happy and friendly.”

It’s possible she may have been feeling a different way inside.

“I have had people in my family struggle with the same thing, I personally understand that you’re not going to necessarily see something glaring about someone and know that they’re struggling with something that would lead to suicide, but it is unimaginable, the pain that you have to go through or the amount of thoughts that you would have, that would lead to this kind of thing,” Bankert illustrated.

Bankert called those pervasive, destructive thoughts “deafening” to those who experience the worst of despair.

And while many questions remain surrounding Kryst’s death, something that doesn’t seem to make any sense at surface-level, the tragedy underlines the importance of checking in on each other, even those who appear to have it all, Bankert stated.

“It’s so important for us to be paying more attention and be more engaged with each other and reach out and just share an engagement, share a kind word, say hello to somebody, check in with people that maybe you haven’t talked to in a while and just make sure that they’re doing OK.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available via the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.