‘It’s so unbelievable:’ SLCC goalkeeper selected for national Deaflympics soccer team

Taegan Frandsen with her soccer teammates at Salt Lake Community College. Frandsen has been selected to play on the U.S. Deaf National Soccer Team. Photo courtesy of Taegan Frandsen

UTAH (ABC4) – Taegan Frandsen’s journey in soccer – though prolific – certainly hasn’t been easy. In addition to juggling the typical hurdles many young athletes endure – exhausting practices, balancing school and sports – Frandsen has also had to navigate being deaf in an environment that, unfortunately, wasn’t always the most accepting.

“Growing up, I was always the only deaf player on my soccer team,” she says. “I feel like either people loved it or they kind of pushed away, like they didn’t like talking to me because I was different.”

The 18-year-old Centerville native has been playing soccer since she was five, switching to her current position – goalkeeper – when she was nine. Though it’s clear now that Frandsen has the talent to take her far, initially, she didn’t even believe she was good enough to make the team at Viewmont High School.

When she did, though, she set her sights on collegiate soccer, too, ultimately landing a spot on the team at Salt Lake Community College. And after that, following prompts by a fellow Deaf athlete and former club soccer teammate, she joined over 50 other Deaf soccer players in trying out for the Deaf National Team.

And though the team final roster hasn’t officially been released, following a personal FaceTime call with the coach, Frandsen knows that she’s been selected – and is finally being recognized for her skills on the field.

“I’ve had a lot of disappointment in the past with playing time and different club teams not wanting me. It was so unbelievable just to have someone that’s super excited about my skill level and what I can do,” Frandsen says of her phone call with the coach. “I never had a coach actually say the things that she’s told me.”

In May, Frandsen, her parents Brad and Kim, and 22 of the most accomplished Deaf soccer players in the country will travel to Caxias do Sul, Brazil, to compete in the Games.

Photo courtesy of Taegan Frandsen

But, although she’s reached the top levels of soccer performance — and surely has a great degree of natural talent, too — Frandsen has also put a great deal of effort into achieving what she has.

According to Kim Frandsen, Taegan’s mom, her daughter has always shown an admirable dedication and drive, and has never let the challenges she faces get in the way of her dreams.

“This girl never ceases to amaze us,” Kim Frandsen says, speaking on behalf of herself and Taegan’s father, Brad. “Not only does she have to work hard physically, but she has to work hard mentally because it’s really hard for her as a Deaf athlete to be able to hear and to concentrate on trying to hear as well as trying to concentrate on her physical skills.”

Kim Frandsen fondly recalls the ups and downs of her daughter’s soccer career – the driving to games and practices, the bruises, turf burns, and broken arms – in anticipation of watching her daughter compete at the Deaflympic Games.

“Anytime there’s an extra practice, an extra camp, an extra ‘do this on your own time,’ Taegan is signing up,” she says proudly.

And, even now that she’s made it, the hard work doesn’t stop here. If anything, it’ll ramp up before the Games kick off in the spring.

The SLCC soccer team is in the midst of their spring season, so Frandsen will continue to build her skills here in Utah for the time being. And, true to form, she is also participating in a variety of private trainings aimed at developing her technique as a keeper. Finally, in March, she’ll travel to California to practice with the Deaf National Team all together prior to the competition.

But beyond the hard work and hours of training – and her very apparent love for soccer – Frandsen says that being on a team completely comprised of Deaf athletes has been a source of belonging, connection, and joy in and of itself.

“I didn’t think there were so many Deaf players that played soccer, so it was kind of awesome to just have everyone come together to help each other hear,” she says. “It’s super amazing to be completely immersed in deaf culture.”