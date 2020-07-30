‘It’s fun, fast and beautiful’: Artists to create encouraging chalk art message on Timp half marathon course

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) – A run to conquer cancer! In its 10th year, the 2020 Timponogos Half Marathon will be held in-person as well as virtually. The Runtastic event takes place Saturday, August 1 where athletes can Run the Half Marathon, 5K, or Kid’s 1/2 Mile and enjoy the sights of the beautiful American Fork Canyon.

In honor of this year’s run, the event organizers are inviting artists to create encouraging chalk art pieces in dedication to a friend, or loved ones affected by cancer. The messages will also serve as an inspirational piece to athletes participating in the race. Chalk the Course will place Friday, July 31st just ahead of Saturday’s marathon.

Kristy Gonzales of Runtastic Events tells ABC4 the idea of the artistic addition came about when the owner of events company was out bike riding along a trail and came across an inspiring message that said Power Boost.

“Then he thought it would be cool to send inspirational messages to runners throughout the course,” said Gonzales.

With the COVID-19 pandemic and cases still on the rise, Runtastic events wanted to make sure the Timp Half follows all health and safety guidelines, but Gonzales said the community is still very excited to be apart of the marathon in person and participate virtually if they choose all while staying safe.

“All of our races have a virtual option available, if someone register and then the morning of they are not feeling well, they don’t need to stress about being out and around others just because they paid for it” said Gonzales.

Runtastic events is responsible for multiple marathons throughout the year. The Timp Half has a unique way of helping athletes and spectators honor those dealing with cancer.

Along with this year’s Chalk the Course, participants are also invited to write the name of the person who you they’re running for on your hand. At Mile 5 there will be a special photo op to show off who you run for. #5ForTheFight

Then there’s the Memory Mile where runners and walkers can view their homage and testimonial submissions as they line the course. The memory mile honors those who have battled or are currently battling cancer.

“We’ve seen a lot of neat things about people submitting messages honoring those loved ones who have fought cancer and beat it” said Gonzales.

Runners and walkers will also be treated to live bands, a cheer squad, photos and of course an awards ceremony.

The Timp Half Marathon start happens at Tibble Fork Reservoir, the 10K, 5K and kids run begins at the American Fork High School parking loop. Saturday’s events begin roughly around 6:00 a.m.

The Timp Half is all about running inspired and conquering cancer, it’s fun, it’s fast and it’s beautiful added Gonzales.