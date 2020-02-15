Iconic Olympic cauldron relocated from Rice-Eccles Stadium

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Olympic cauldron that was lit during the Salt Lake 2002 Olympics was lifted and taken to a secure location for refurbishment Friday. The relocation is part of the Ken Garff Performance Zone expansion at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The Olympic cauldron was lifted via cranes and lifted onto a truck to leave the campus. Shaun Wood, community liaison for the University of Utah, tells ABC4 the cauldron refurbishment should take about a year.

The metal will be cleaned and any parts needing replacement will be addressed. Wood says there are roughly 730 pieces of individual glass on the 18-year-old cauldron that have been worn down by the sun and time.

Construction on the expansion has already begun, the stadium will house more seating for fans which will give fans more opportunities to obtain season tickets.

The University says this will ultimately create a much more fulfilling experience for fans and spectators visiting Rice-Eccles Stadium. Currently, the expansion is set to be completed in time for the start of the 2022 University of Utah football season.

The cauldron refurbishment also adds more fuel to the excitement of Wednesday’s Olympic committee announcement as Salt Lake City looks to host the Winter Games again in either 2030 or 2034.

The cauldron is expected to return in one year to Rice-Eccles Stadium with a fresh, new look.

