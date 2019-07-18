How to properly extinguish a campfire

Last summer marked one of the worst wildfire seasons in Utah on record. Unfortunately, more than half of those fires were caused by humans.

According to Jason Curry, Public Information Officer from the Utah Division of Forestry, man-made wildfires in Utah can be attributed to equipment, campfires, target shooting, welding materials, and fireworks.

Curry said that fires that appear to be out may still be hiding hot coals under the ashes. Therefore, those planning on going on camping trips should bring three things with them: a bucket of water, a shovel, and a fire extinguisher.

“The rule of thumb that we always tell people is if it’s too hot to touch, then it’s too hot to leave,” Curry said.

Campers should pour water on any hot coals, move the coals around with the shovel, and continue pouring water until the area is no longer emitting any heat.

Curry encouraged people to exercise caution in dry, windy areas where fires can start and travel quickly.

“Our deserts, our foothills, our mountains- all have grasses and that’s where all of our fires start, ” Curry said. That’s where people need to be careful.”

